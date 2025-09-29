How Gainesville theater helped heal a musical cast

Sandra Wilcox, a Gainesville play director, used to struggle with addiction before she found healing in the power of the stage.

In her latest project, a smaller production of “Rent,” she led the diverse cast through topics of hope, resilience, poverty, the AIDS epidemic and addiction, themes found throughout the New York City based storyline. First performed in 1994, Wilcox believes the original play has just as much relevance today.

Wilcox, who also acts in the production, says the play serves as a chance for her to come to terms with her past and says it helped the other actors do the same.

“Rent,” the musical, opened at Gainesville Community Playhouse on Thursday, September 18.