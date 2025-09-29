WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Gainesville theater helped heal a musical cast

WUFT | By Libby Clifton,
Madilyn Gemme
Published September 29, 2025 at 4:24 PM EDT
“Rent,” the musical, opened at Gainesville Community Playhouse on Thursday, September 18. (Libby Clifton, Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)
“Rent,” the musical, opened at Gainesville Community Playhouse on Thursday, September 18. (Libby Clifton, Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News)

Sandra Wilcox, a Gainesville play director, used to struggle with addiction before she found healing in the power of the stage.

In her latest project, a smaller production of “Rent,” she led the diverse cast through topics of hope, resilience, poverty, the AIDS epidemic and addiction, themes found throughout the New York City based storyline. First performed in 1994, Wilcox believes the original play has just as much relevance today.

Wilcox, who also acts in the production, says the play serves as a chance for her to come to terms with her past and says it helped the other actors do the same.

“Rent,” the musical, opened at Gainesville Community Playhouse on Thursday, September 18.
Arts and Entertainment
Libby Clifton
Libby is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Libby Clifton
Madilyn Gemme
Madilyn is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Madilyn Gemme

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required