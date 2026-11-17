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From outdoor science gardens to hands-on mathematics lessons, Alachua County teachers are finding new ways to engage students with the help of more than $65,000 in Catalyst for Change grants.

The Education Foundation of Alachua County, a nonprofit which has awarded grants to teachers for about 25 years, announced Oct. 20 that it awarded $65,042 to 17 projects across 14 schools and district programs. Individual grants ranged from $2,000 to $5,000.

Tia Brock-Paul, executive director of the Education Foundation of Alachua County, said the Catalyst for Change program provides funding for teachers to develop projects that address educational needs and give students learning experiences beyond traditional classroom instruction.

"A lot of times it is hands-on opportunities that students wouldn't be able to otherwise do without these funds," Brock-Paul said.

Brock-Paul said many of the projects focus on hands-on opportunities that students might not otherwise have access to without additional funding.

Pushpa Ann Kurian, a mathematics teacher, holds a check for her $4,055 grant at Eastside High School on Nov. 12, to help purchase updated equipment for students studying data collection. (Kelsey Dooley/WUFT News)

At Gainesville High School, Riley Schwass, an environmental science and biology teacher, received a $5,000 grant to expand the school's garden into an outdoor learning space.

Schwass plans to establish a second garden on the south side of campus and add to an existing garden on the north side. She said the funding will help purchase garden beds, soil, plants, gloves and other gardening tools, and it could also pay for picnic tables, a greenhouse and a rainwater collection system if the remaining budget allows.

Schwass said she wants to turn the garden into a “living laboratory” where students can study science through hands-on activities, such as through preparing planting areas, growing plants, monitoring their development, investigating soil conditions and collecting environmental data.

"A school garden provides a living laboratory where students can apply concepts from biology and environmental science," Schwass said.

At Eastside High School, Pushpa Ann Kurian, a mathematics teacher, received a $4,055 grant for a project in which the funding will be used to purchase 35 TI-84 Plus CE graphing calculators and five CBR 2 motion detectors for students, which will be used for data collection and developing mathematical models, Kurian said. Currently, the school doesn't have enough functioning graphing calculators for consistent classroom use, and these calculators can be too costly for families, she said.

For example, students can use motion detectors to study the movement of a bouncing basketball and examine how its distance changes over time.

"I want to help students move beyond memorizing formulas and following steps to developing a deeper conceptual understanding of mathematics," Kurian said.

According to the foundation's website , projects that directly help close the academic achievement gap, which is differences in academic performance between groups of students, receive priority funding. The funding program supports projects in fields including science, technology, engineering and mathematics, career and technical education, literacy, student resiliency and classroom instruction.

Eastside High School Principal Leroy Williams (left) and Pushpa Ann Kurian speak to the Education Foundation's director of grants, Stevie Kane, during a check presentation on Nov.12. (Kelsey Dooley/WUFT News)

This year's grant cycle received 29 applications, Brock-Paul said. The foundation awarded 17 grants, fully funding 14 projects and partially funding three others based on the amount of money available.

To be considered for funding, teachers submit proposals outlining their projects, the needs they address, their expected outcomes and how they plan to measure success, according to the foundation's website. A selection committee made up of foundation board members and school district leadership then reviews the applications, Brock-Paul said.

The foundation holds summer training sessions to help teachers understand the grant application process and develop project proposals. Applications open in August and close in September, according to Brock-Paul. Recipients are notified in early October, and funding is distributed in November.

The program is funded through private donations and business sponsorships, along with matching funds from a program through the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations.

Brock-Paul said the foundation raises approximately $70,000 in private contributions to receive matching funds through the state program. The combined funding supports approximately $140,000 in grants and other educational initiatives, with $65,000 allocated for teacher grants this school year.

Brock-Paul said the foundation wants to give students access to hands-on learning experiences and the resources they need to succeed academically.

"We want to make sure those students have what they need to have the best learning experience," Brock-Paul said.