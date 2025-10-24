Children’s Trust rallies families around after-school safety and learning

The Children’s Trust of Alachua County took its mission outdoors under clear October skies on Thursday for the fifth annual “Lights on Afterschool Day” at the Gainesville Circus Center. The message was clear: After school is when structure, safety, and belonging matter most for kids.

“After-school programs increase a child’s earning potential, their performance in school, and reduce crime and juvenile delinquency,” said Marsha Kiner, executive director of the Children’s Trust of Alachua County. “The Children’s Trust is committed to ensuring that kids in this county have every opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential.”

Lights On Afterschool is a nationwide initiative that highlights the activities and experiences of kids during the crucial time between the end of the school day and dinner. By hosting this year’s event at the Circus Center, Children’s Trust emphasized the broader impact of after-school programs as structured environments that promote resilience, personal growth, and self-confidence.

After-school programs offer children opportunities to learn and develop skills, reinforcing the crucial role of after-school programs in promoting both academic and social-emotional skills in the community. Lights On is celebrating its 26th year, with thousands of communities nationwide coming together to highlight the importance of after-school access.

“We want to celebrate all the after-school programs that are working hard right here in Alachua County, and just kind of highlight the importance of the work that they’re doing,” said Emily McCauley, the Children's Trust community engagement coordinator. “We want them to have a fun time, but also just learn more about how after-school programs are supporting kids in our community, and also how the Children’s Trust is funding after-school programs and helping them reach all their goals.”

The case for after-school programs is as practical as it is inspirational. The hours between the end of the school day and dinner are when working parents are least able to supervise their children — and when structured options can change a child’s trajectory.

During the event, Kiner presented evaluation results from internal assessments conducted by the Children’s Trust of Alachua County. Based on this organization-generated data, 62% of participating youth showed measurable improvement in social-emotional development, while 80% made gains in literacy, and 70% in mathematics.

Parental feedback gathered during the Trust’s evaluation process further confirmed these results, with 98% of parents surveyed affirming their children’s safety and 90% of students saying they feel safe in after-school environments. As Kiner notes, these statistics come from outcomes collected and analyzed internally by the Children’s Trust of Alachua County.

The Circus Center’s after-school program offers performance arts that require sustained focus, teamwork, and perseverance that carry over to class the next morning. Limited transportation is also provided — a practical support that often determines whether a family can enroll.

While Thursday’s spotlight fell on circus arts, the Trust’s footprint extends across the county. Children’s Trust of Alachua County coordinates a network of services to help youth and their families thrive.

“We have about 106 children and families that are here today,” said Mia Jones, early childhood coordinator for the Children’s Trust of Alachua County. “And that’s about the amount that we get each year that we’ve done this event.”

Children line up for a giant bouncy house during the Lights On Afterschool celebration at the Gainesville Circus Center on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. “The Children’s Trust is committed to ensuring that kids in this county have every opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential,” said Children's Trust of Alachua County executive director Marsha Kiner. (Juan Sebastian Gonzalez/WUFT News)

Beyond circus arts programs, the out-of-school-time sector in Alachua County provides a variety of initiatives. Notable organizations are Girls Place, Kids Count sites at Duval and Faith Mission, and IGB Mentoring. These programs exemplify a comprehensive approach that combines structured learning, personal development, and practical support, thereby increasing access and promoting positive developmental outcomes for participating children. Some parents described the programs as a game changer, providing a reliable alternative to a frantic search for childcare and ensuring their kids are safe, active, and learning.

“Transportation was definitely a limitation. Once the bus service was offered, my son has never missed a day,” said William Bowen, a parent at the event. “I know he’s safe here — he comes home tired and happy. His reading has also gotten better.”

Thursday’s attendees were a snapshot of just one evening, but the larger picture is the system behind it — local providers, a funding mechanism that keeps doors open, lights on, and a community willing to show up to see what children can do when given the time, space, and safety to try.