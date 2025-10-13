WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Photo gallery: 2025 Chinatown Fest at UF

WUFT | By Libby Clifton
Published October 13, 2025 at 7:55 AM EDT
Performers lead a traditional dragon dance, a symbol of good luck and prosperity, during the Chinese American Student Association’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival, “The Heart of Chinatown,” in the Grand Ballroom of the Reitz Union in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
Bolin Chen (left) shows Daniel Cheng (center) and Ethan Kirk (right) how to write using a traditional Chinese calligraphy brush called the “mao bi”during the Chinese American Student Association’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival, “The Heart of Chinatown,” in the Grand Ballroom of the Reitz Union in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
Fiona Sun leans back and extends her arm to display her hanfu, a traditional Chinese garment symbolizing cultural heritage, during the fashion show portion of the Chinese American Student Association’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival, “The Heart of Chinatown,” in the Grand Ballroom of the Reitz Union in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
Andrew Lee draws on a canvas bag on the back of his friend during the Chinese American Student Association’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival, “The Heart of Chinatown,” in the Grand Ballroom of the Reitz Union in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
Members of the UF Taekwondo Club demonstrate techniques as part of the Chinese American Student Association’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival, “The Heart of Chinatown,” in the Grand Ballroom of the Reitz Union in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
Nikul Patel (left) and Mike Wong (right) blow paper boats down bamboo lanes during a game at the Chinese American Student Association’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival, “The Heart of Chinatown,” in the Grand Ballroom of the Reitz Union in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
Surge IG, a Gainesville-based Asian-interest dance collective, performs during the Chinese American Student Association’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival, “The Heart of Chinatown,” in the Grand Ballroom of the Reitz Union in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
Performers lead a traditional dragon dance, a symbol of good luck and prosperity, during the Chinese American Student Association’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival, “The Heart of Chinatown,” in the Grand Ballroom of the Reitz Union in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
A member of the Chinese American Student Association performs in the group’s final dance of the evening during its annual Mid-Autumn Festival, “The Heart of Chinatown,” in the Grand Ballroom of the Reitz Union in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
ttendees decorate canvas bags during the Chinese American Student Association’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival, “The Heart of Chinatown,” in the Grand Ballroom of the Reitz Union in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
Yixuan Guo sings during the Chinese American Student Association’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival, “The Heart of Chinatown,” in the Grand Ballroom of the Reitz Union in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
Erin Ramirez dances with the Chinese American Student Association during the group’s final performance of the evening at its annual Mid-Autumn Festival, “The Heart of Chinatown,” in the Grand Ballroom of the Reitz Union in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
Andrew Lee flips card during a a game at the Chinese American Student Association’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival, “The Heart of Chinatown,” in the Grand Ballroom of the Reitz Union in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
Audience members wave their flashlights during a performance by Yixuan Guo at the Chinese American Student Association’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival, “The Heart of Chinatown,” in the Grand Ballroom of the Reitz Union in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
Samila Ko poses on her hanfu, a traditional Chinese garment, during the fashion show portion of the Chinese American Student Association’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival, “The Heart of Chinatown,” in the Grand Ballroom of the Reitz Union in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
The University of Florida’s Chinese American Student Association hosted more than 250 people in the Grand Ballroom of the Reitz Union to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional Chinese harvest holiday observed on the 15th day of the eighth month in the lunar calendar. The festival honors family, unity and the full moon. Attendees enjoyed a variety of games, crafts and performances throughout the evening in celebration of the occasion.
Libby Clifton
Libby is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
