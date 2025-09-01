Study finds Americans reading for pleasure less often

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — People in the United States are reading less and less — especially for pleasure — according to a new study from the University of Florida and University College London.

Researchers say that over the past 20 years, reading for pleasure has dropped by more than 40 percent, falling by about three percent each year. The decline includes everything from reading a fictional romance novel on a Kindle to reading an enterprise news story in a local paper.

Jill Sonke, a University of Florida researcher who conducted the study, said reading for enjoyment can benefit both imagination and health.

“Reading for pleasure is one of the kind of low hanging fruits that we have for relaxation and for enjoyment and for stimulating the imagination as well as … developing reading proficiency among young people,” Sonke said. “We believe that reading for pleasure is one of the forms of arts participation that contributes to our health and is really important today.”

She said starting the habit young is important, and parents can help by reading stories to their children.

