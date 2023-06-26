© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
UF President Ben Sasse on Gators' at College World Series: 'The team has a lot of character'

By WUFT News
Published June 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse speaks to the UF Board of Trustees on Tuesday. (Screenshot courtesy of UF)
University of Florida President Ben Sasse made his first appearance on WRUF's "SportsScene with Steve Russell" on Monday to discuss the Gators' championship chase in Omaha.

Sasse, a Nebraska native, joined the show from Omaha. He discussed the history of the College World Series in Omaha, his favorite parts of Condron Family Ballpark on UF's campus and the successes and pitfalls of the NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) system.
