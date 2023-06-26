UF President Ben Sasse on Gators' at College World Series: 'The team has a lot of character'

University of Florida President Ben Sasse made his first appearance on WRUF's "SportsScene with Steve Russell" on Monday to discuss the Gators' championship chase in Omaha.

Sasse, a Nebraska native, joined the show from Omaha. He discussed the history of the College World Series in Omaha, his favorite parts of Condron Family Ballpark on UF's campus and the successes and pitfalls of the NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) system.