Mark Oppenheimer speaks at UF against antisemitism

The University of Florida hosted an event to spread awareness that antisemitism is not a danger of the past.

During one of the Gators' biggest rivalry games last year, the statement "Kanye is right about the Jews" was projected on the outside of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

This prompted Mark Oppenheimer, the host of the biggest Jewish podcast "Unorthodox," to speak at the University of Florida.

He is a prominent antisemitism activist.

The event included a display of antisemitic material from the Isser and Rae Price Library of Judaica.

It showcased content from as back as the 1800s and as recent as five years ago.

When Oppenheimer discussed the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, he focused not on the anti-Semite who perpetrated the attack, but on the community and how they were able to pull together and recover.