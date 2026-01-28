Bowie Pizza celebrates grand opening in Gainesville

Bowie Pizza, a new eatery in Gainesville, is showcasing a two-day fermented dough process and Brazilian-inspired flavors that set it apart from other pizza restaurants in the area.

The restaurant, located at 1522 NW 13th St., hosted its grand opening on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. offering samples of several pizzas, including Traditional Four Cheese, Pepperoni, Mushroom & Ricotta, and other varieties.

Although Bowie Pizza has been operating since March, owner Eric de Atayde Lencioni, 48, who is originally from Brazil, said the restaurant’s concept is influenced by both his background in the food industry and flavors he grew up with. He said the official celebration came after months of refining recipes, training staff and improving operations.

“We opened (with) a soft opening to adjust, train the people and be better on the product,” Lencioni said. “ Now we are ready to make a ribbon cut.”

Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News Eric Lencioni, left, staff and family members celebrate Bowie Pizza’s grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.

One of the main elements that sets Bowie Pizza apart, staff said, is its two-day dough fermentation process, which gives the crust a lighter texture and richer flavor.

James Davis, 39, the restaurant’s manager, said the longer process makes a noticeable difference compared to many traditional pizza places.

“We cover the dough for about 20 minutes, then we ball it out and place it in dough trays inside our walk-in cooler. It sits there for two days and we don’t touch it,” Davis said. “After that, we take it out the day we’re going to use it and let it rise for six to eight hours until it reaches the right temperature. Then we start making pizzas.”

Lencioni said the goal is to serve a pizza that feels lighter and easier to digest.

Another signature feature is the use of Catupiry, a creamy Brazilian cheese imported specifically for the restaurant. Davis said the cheese is uncommon in the U.S. and helps create flavors that stand out in Gainesville’s pizza scene.

“It’s a soft, creamy cheese from Brazil. It’s an import, you can't get it at a local store,” Davis said.

Lencioni said he initially drove to Orlando every week to purchase Catupiry cheese but the restaurant now receives deliveries every two weeks.

“Everything we do with our pizzas, (Eric) doesn’t spare anything,” Davis said. “He makes sure we have top-notch products.”

Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News Owner Eric Lencioni (second from left), manager James Davis (foreground, second from right) and Bowie Pizza staff serve pizza samples to guests during the restaurant’s grand opening on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.

Bowie Pizza currently offers more than 10 pizza varieties and staff said the menu continues to evolve, with plans to add new pizza toppings, desserts, salads and gluten-free options.

Eric Lencioni said the name “Bowie Pizza” came to him spontaneously while he was thinking about opening a pizzeria. After researching the word, he discovered that Bowie is also the name of a city in Arizona known for producing wheat for flour, a connection he felt made sense since flour is the foundation of pizza.

Behind the scenes, Lencioni’s 15-year-old son, Vinny Lencioni, has been involved in the restaurant since its early days. Vinny said he learned the pizza-making process over the summer and enjoys watching dough transform into a finished product.

“It’s a whole technique,” Vinny said. “It’s a whole process from making the dough in the back until it comes out as a pizza for a customer.”

Vinny said his favorite varieties of pizza include Classic Margherita, Shrimp & Catupiry and Pesto with Fresh Mozzarella, and he recommends first-time customers try the restaurant’s appetizers.

Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News Pesto and pepperoni involtini appetizers are prepared with the restaurant’s traditional Italian dough and ready to be baked for guests during Bowie Pizza’s grand opening on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.

During the grand opening, customers said Bowie Pizza feels different from other pizza spots in Gainesville.

Lisa Clements, 64, a Gainesville resident, said she returned to Bowie Pizza for a second visit with her husband to try more varieties.

“This is just different,” Clements said. “It’s got a crispy crust and interesting flavors.”

Another customer, Spencer Ziegler, 30, an Alachua County resident, said it was his first time visiting Bowie Pizza, where he went with his girlfriend and tried multiple toppings, including pepperoni, pesto, and ricotta with meatballs.

“The crust was nice and soft, not too hard, not too crunchy,” Ziegler said. “Just right.”

Eric Lencioni said his priority is pairing high-quality pizza with strong customer service and making sure guests leave with a positive experience.

“If the pizza’s not perfect, don’t serve it,” he said. “Apologize (to) the customer, ask to wait more, make another one and (make the customer) happy.”