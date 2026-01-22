Marion County commissioners launch 2026 State of the County sessions

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County officials kicked off their 2026 State of the County sessions this week, with commissioners planning a series of community meetings over the next several months.

The sessions give residents a chance to hear directly from county leadership about decisions impacting their communities.

County commissioners hosted the first meeting Tuesday morning, with the next session scheduled for Feb. 10.

Hear Chairman Kathy Bryant deliver the State of the County on any of the dates listed below:

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 7pm at the Marion Oaks Homeowners Association

Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 12pm at Del Webb Spruce Creek

Friday, February 27, 2026 at 12pm at the Kiwanis Club of Ocala

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 1pm at the Oak Run Community

Thursday, April 2, 2026 at 7pm at the Stone Crest Community

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8am at CEP Belleview on the Rise

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 6pm at the Villages Mulberry Grove Recreation Center

Monday, May 11, 2026 at 2pm at the On Top of the World Circle Square Commons

