WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Marion County approves $12M in roadway projects

WUFT | By WUFT News
Published January 20, 2026 at 4:51 PM EST

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County leaders approved $12 million in roadway improvements Tuesday, with construction on several major projects expected to wrap up by year's end.

The county's engineer presented an update on the top 10 projects during Tuesday's commission meeting.

Major Projects Include:

Marion Oaks Manor Extension

  • Lane additions and expansions from 49th Court Road to Highway 475
  • New Interstate 75 overpass
  • Expected completion: December 2025

New Four-Lane Road

  • Connecting Southwest 66th Street to Southwest 43rd Street Road
  • Designed to reduce congestion on State Road 200

County officials said the improvements aim to address growing traffic congestion across the area.
As Seen on WUFT-TV News
WUFT News
Contact WUFT News by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news @wuft.org
See stories by WUFT News

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required