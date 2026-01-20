Marion County approves $12M in roadway projects

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County leaders approved $12 million in roadway improvements Tuesday, with construction on several major projects expected to wrap up by year's end.

The county's engineer presented an update on the top 10 projects during Tuesday's commission meeting.

Major Projects Include:

Marion Oaks Manor Extension

Lane additions and expansions from 49th Court Road to Highway 475

New Interstate 75 overpass

Expected completion: December 2025

New Four-Lane Road

Connecting Southwest 66th Street to Southwest 43rd Street Road

Designed to reduce congestion on State Road 200

County officials said the improvements aim to address growing traffic congestion across the area.

