Photo gallery: new mural unveiled at Eastside High School
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Eastside High School’s marching band performs during the unveiling of the Mindful Messages Mural on campus in Gainesville, Fla., Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
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A student stands and watches Eastside High School’s marching band perform during the unveiling of the Mindful Messages Mural on campus in Gainesville, Fla., Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
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Eastside High School Principal Leroy Williams speaks at the unveiling of the Mindful Messages Mural on campus in Gainesville, Fla., Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
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Muralist, Jenna Horner, describes the meaning of the Mindful Messages Mural at Eastside High School in Gainesville, Fla., Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
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A woman records muralist Jenna Horner as she describes the meaning of the Mindful Messages Mural at Eastside High School in Gainesville, Fla., Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
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Muralist Jenna Horner describes the meaning of the Mindful Messages Mural at Eastside High School in Gainesville, Fla., Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
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Muralist Jenna Horner describes the meaning of the Mindful Messages Mural at Eastside High School on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
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Eastside High School art student, Isabela Perez-Thomas, speaks at the unveiling of the Eastside Mindful Messages Mural on campus in Gainesville, Fla., Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
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Eastside High School art student, Kaleb Gordon, speaks at the unveiling of the Eastside Mindful Messages Mural on campus in Gainesville, Fla., Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
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A section of the Mindful Messages Mural at Eastside High School on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Muralist Jenna Horner unveiled her latest work on Tuesday at Eastside High School as part of the Mindful Messages: A Mural Movement in Schools.
The program, in partnership with the Gainesville Fine Arts Association, is dedicated to spreading positivity and collaboration in schools.