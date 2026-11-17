Random Game Container i Learn more Our news site introduces games and puzzles to engage readers. Please complete the quick puzzle below before reading the article.

Gabby, a Pineywoods cow, offers more than just a teaching opportunity.

Gabby wasted no time making herself at home at the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo . Shortly after arriving, the 18-year-old Pineywoods cow began rubbing her horns against the pine trees in her new habitat.

Gabby, however, isn’t new to zoo life. She spent most of her prime years at a different Association of Zoo and Aquariums-accredited zoo after giving birth to two calves at the breeding facility where she was born.

At her previous zoo, she was part of a petting zoo connection program where she learned to be comfortable around humans, a trait evident when she approaches visitors at the edge of her habitat.

She will spend the rest of her life at the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo, sharing her habitat with several Florida-native sandhill cranes.

“The goal for her is to give her this habitat that she can really enjoy,” Kristen Turner, Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo’s conservation education coordinator, said. “That’s more similar to a native range that she would have had when Pineywoods cattle were out and about.”

Her new habitat includes several pine trees, which Gabby began rubbing her horns against almost immediately after arriving, a behavior she would have exhibited in the wild.

Gabby fits perfectly into the zoo’s mission to promote conservation and education, Turner said.

Having a cow at the teaching zoo gives its students the opportunity to learn how to care for large animals.

“It’s really important for our students to learn a variety of skills here,” Turner said. “If they go on to other facilities, it’s quite common that they will work with larger animals, so they’re getting the chance to learn that skill.”

Gabby, who is trained to present her hooves for trimming, also teaches the students how to care for animals with hooves, a situation they will likely encounter in their future careers.

Gabby also represents a breed with deep roots in Florida's history. Pineywoods cows, which were originally brought to Florida by Spanish explorers in the 1500s, roamed around Florida in large numbers for centuries. In the 1800s, their populations started declining, and, now, they are considered threatened by The Livestock Conservancy .

About 100 students share the caregiving responsibilities of the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo’s animals, with the guidance of professional zookeepers. (Alexa Ryan/WUFT News)

“You’re not going to see a cow cross your backyard in Florida anymore,” Turner said. “Now, you can only see them in either zoo facilities or with private conservationists.”

There are very few pure Pineywoods cows left in the country, many of which are maintained by the families who have been breeding them for hundreds of years. Each family’s herds became so isolated from each other that they created distinct strains of the cows.

Hoss Conway is one of those people trying to preserve the last of the pure Pineywoods cows. His family has been raising them for so long that they have a genetic strain named after them.

Gabby is part of the Conway strain. She and other Conway cattle feature red and white fur patterns.

The Conway family has raised Pineywoods cattle for more than 140 years. The family used them for logging until 1978 because of their sturdy nature and ability to work through the mud in which machines get stuck. Now, the family is focused on keeping the strain alive.

“They’re just a really sturdy, all-around hardy animal,” Conway said. “Pineywoods cattle are in high demand today because of all of your little homesteads that people are starting to set up; they want to be self-sustaining, and that allows them to have milk, meat, and a draft animal.”

The breed is heat-tolerant, parasite-resistant and well-adapted to the living conditions in the southeastern United States.

Conway said that if they let the strain of cattle decline too much, his family will lose part of its heritage.

“Now there are a few larger farms of Pineywoods cattle, but they're few and far between,” Conway said. “There's 100 small farms for every one large farm.”

The Conway farm is one of those few larger farms left, and 70-year-old Conway has no plans to stop breeding Pineywoods anytime soon. He keeps a herd of 40 cows on his Mississippi farm, but his sales are getting more frequent as demand increases.

“As fast as I raise them, people come get them,” he said. “I've sold cows and bulls in Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida.”

Phillip Sponenberg, who has studied the genetics of Pineywoods cattle extensively, said there are fewer than 500 Pineywoods cows left in the United States.

He said there are two main reasons for the increased demand. The first is that people tend to gravitate toward larger animals for farm work, something Pineywoods cattle offer.

“What Americans tend to do is they tend to measure productivity by individual animal,” he said. “What that does is it gives you bigger and bigger animals.”

The other reason is that people are always looking for something new and different.

“Those two things sort of conspired to change people away from the traditional source and go towards the newer imported source,” he said.

People will also crossbreed Pineywoods cattle with other kinds of cows, creating a phenomenon known as hybrid vigor.

“When you have two different things and you put them together, then you get a boost just because they were so different,” Sponenberg said about hybrid vigor. “What happens then is all of that superiority is attributed to that expensive bull you just bought, and not to the cow you always had.”

Although crossbreeding often creates desirable traits for breeders, it also dilutes the purebred populations of Pineywoods cattle.

As breeders work to preserve the remaining Pineywoods cattle, Gabby will offer visitors and Santa Fe students a chance to learn about a breed that once roamed Florida in large numbers.

