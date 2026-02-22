Rare breeds and rising stars shine at Galactic Cat Show

The Galactic Cat Show transformed the Clay County Fairgrounds into a hub for cat lovers this weekend, drawing more than 150 cats from around the world to compete across 10 judging rings.

While the event promised variety with more than 30 breeds represented, the real story unfolded through the exhibitors who brought years of experience, rare breeds and first-time competitors eager to see how their cats would measure up.

For Carla Bizzell, the show was not just another stop on the circuit. It was an opportunity to showcase a breed that remains uncommon in North America. She arrived with far more Chartreux cats than she typically brings to a show.

“This is unusual for me. I normally show one or two, but today I have seven,” Bizzell said.

Bizzell showed six out of the seven cats she brought, including Artificial Intelligence (aka Art), A Couch Potato, Air Kisses, and Arm Candy.

The Chartreux is known as the national cat of France and has a bigger presence in Europe than in the United States.

“There’s only five or six breeders in the States,” she said. “Less than a couple hundred cats, not counting pets.”

Larry Adkinson judges a cat during the Galactic Cat Show at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Matthew Lewis/WUFT News)

Bizzell has spent more than 50 years in the cat show world. She began with Balinese cats in 1975 and has worked with several breeds since then. Even after decades in the community, she still speaks about her cats with pride and familiarity.

“These are very personable cats,” she said. “They’re very healthy, easy to keep.”

Across the venue, some exhibitors were just beginning their journeys. Vlada Cher entered Sapphire, a 7-month-old Abyssinian kitten who was competing in only her second show.

“She’s very challenging. She likes to run,” Cher said.

Abyssinians are known for their high energy and intelligence, traits Sapphire shows at home every day.

“We actually have a cat wheel for her,” Cher said. “She loves running and climbing.”

That energy made Sapphire a strong candidate for feline agility, one of the most popular attractions at the show. Unlike traditional judging, agility is a timed event that focuses on how quickly a cat can complete a series of obstacles, including tunnels, poles and jumps.

Pete Deal registers attendees for the agility competition during the Galactic Cat Show at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Matthew Lewis/WUFT News)

Pete Deal, who oversees agility competitions, said the event is often a favorite among both spectators and handlers.

“It’s always one of the crowd pleasers because it’s fun, not only for the crowd, but for the cat and for the handler,” Deal said.

Handlers guide their cats using toys instead of treats, which sometimes leads to creative solutions.

“I rolled up a piece of Kleenex to make it look like freeze-dried chicken, and he ran 20 seconds around the agility ring,” Deal said.

Deal has spent about 10 years both competing and organizing agility events. He said the activity builds a connection between cat and handler while allowing the animals to express their natural curiosity and playfulness.

While agility highlights personality, judging focuses on structure and breed standards. Larry Adkison, a judge with 45 years of experience, evaluates cats based on a detailed scoring system.

“Every breed has a standard,” Adkison said. “It’s based upon a 100-point system.”

Each breed prioritizes different traits. For example, Scottish Fold cats are judged heavily on the placement and symmetry of their folded ears.

Awards are hung up near the judging area during the Galactic Cat Show at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Matthew Lewis/WUFT News)

“Most of the points go to the placement of the ears,” Adkison said.

After decades of judging, he believes the process becomes intuitive.

“It’s who approaches perfection the most,” he said.

Adkison began breeding Siamese cats while he was still in high school and eventually transitioned into judging full time. His work has taken him around the world.

“I’ve gotten to see the world at somebody else’s expense,” he said.

The Galactic Cat Show created space for both veterans and newcomers to participate in the same environment. Longtime breeders such as Bizzell shared the floor with first-time competitors like Cher. Some exhibitors traveled extensively from show to show, while others were simply testing the waters.

With 10 rings giving each cat a chance to compete, the weekend was about more than winning titles. It was about celebrating rare breeds, building relationships and showcasing the dedication required to raise and present these animals.

Whether they had been showing for 50 years or just a few weeks, the participants shared one common goal. They wanted to present their cats at their best and take part in a community that continues to grow with each new generation of exhibitors.