Icelanders vote 'no' to talks aimed at joining the EU in close referendum

Updated August 30, 2026 at 5:49 AM EDT

Voters in the tiny Nordic nation of Iceland decided against resuming talks about the country joining the European Union in a closely contested referendum, results showed Sunday.

The vote against the EU won by 52.8 percent, according to RÚV , Iceland's broadcaster.

It was not the first time Iceland had considered joining the EU. The government was in talks with the EU in 2013. Iceland had just come out of a banking collapse after the global economic crisis. Talks stalled in part because Icelanders worried they would lose sovereign control over their fisheries, their largest export.

Even if the "yes" vote had won, the country would not automatically have become a member of the EU. Negotiations would have had to reopen with Brussels, and if an agreement was reached, there would have had to be a second referendum on whether Iceland should join the economic pact.

"This is a good day," Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir told a reporter Saturday, outside a polling station in the capital of Reykjavik. "We have now reached the point where this is in the hands of the nation. Either we enter these negotiations, seek a good agreement and then see what happens, or we put the discussion about the European Union aside, at least for the time being."

Frostadóttir has led a pro-EU coalition government since late 2024. In an interview in July with The Rest is Politics, a leading British podcast, she said the country already adheres to 75% of the EU rules. "Joining it is not going to sink the country and joining it is also not fundamentally going to change every aspect of Icelandic, you know, economy," said the prime minister.

But many in the country with a population of just 400,000 worried they'll be drowned out by the 27 other nations in the economic pact. There was concern that if Iceland became part of the EU, in addition to fishing limits, it would have to change its currency, the Icelandic króna, to the euro and join a single market.

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