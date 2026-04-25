Trump rushed from White House Correspondents' Dinner after sounds of possible gunfire

A suspect is in custody after a possible shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. that was being attended by President Trump.

What sounded like gunshots were heard by gathered reporters shortly after 8:30 p.m. ET in the Washington Hilton on Saturday. Several guests were seen fleeing the ballroom where hundreds of journalists, politicians and attendees were gathered — including Trump, Vice President Vance and other members of the administration.

Law enforcement was seen evacuating prominent cabinet officials to rooms within the hotel, including Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy and FBI Director Kash Patel.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

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