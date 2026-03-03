President Trump shares a new reason why the U.S. attacked Iran

Updated March 3, 2026 at 4:09 PM EST

President Trump on Tuesday said the United States began striking Iran over the weekend because the country was "going to attack first."

His remarks in the Oval Office came on day four of a war for which U.S. and Israeli officials have offered a variety of reasons and objectives.

The war has now widened to include more parts of the Middle East, with Iranian drones striking the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia and Israel now deploying ground forces into Lebanon.

The U.S. and Israel have kept up their attacks in Iran, where the death toll rose to 787 on Tuesday, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

The war has killed six U.S. service members, according to the Pentagon, which warns that more casualties are expected.

Ten people in Israel have died since Iran began retaliating with missile attacks there.

To jump to specific areas of coverage, use the links below:

U.S. evacuations | Trump reasoning | Lebanon | U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran | Strait of Hormuz | Global natural gas

U.S. embassies hit, Americans urged to leave region "now"

The U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia urged Americans to avoid the compound after the Saudi Defense Ministry said it had been attacked by two drones. Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry called it "a flagrant Iranian attack" in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The Defense Ministry said the drone strikes caused "limited fire and minor damage" to the U.S. Embassy.

Later Tuesday, the authorities in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, said a fire resulting from "drone-related incident" had broken out near the U.S. Consulate.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said "a drone unfortunately struck a parking lot adjacent to the chancellery building" in Dubai and set it on fire. There were no injuries.

This comes after an Iranian attack on the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait on Monday.

In Jordan, the State Department said Tuesday it had evacuated its large embassy in the Jordanian capital Amman after threats against it.

Mora Namdar , the State Department's assistant secretary for consular affairs, wrote on X that Americans need to "DEPART NOW" from more than a dozen countries and territories in the Middle East because of the conflict. That was even as options to leave narrowed, with flight cancellations and airport closures.

The @SecRubio @StateDept urges Americans to DEPART NOW from the countries below using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks. Americans who need State Department assistance arranging to depart via commercial means, CALL US 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 (from… pic.twitter.com/vdplAik2Sq — Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar (@AsstSecStateCA) March 2, 2026

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem is telling Americans it is not in a position to help them leave Israel. Officials there are suggesting that Americans cross into Egypt by land — even though Egypt was also listed on Namdar's post on X.

Iran has been striking Gulf countries that are normally considered safe in retaliation for U.S. attacks that started Saturday. Iran has also hit commercial targets after warning that it would attack American interests across the region.

Amazon said Monday that two of its data centers in the UAE and one of its centers in Bahrain were hit by drones, affecting their operations.

— Jane Arraf, Hadeel Al-Shalchi and Michele Kelemen

Trump: "They were going to attack first"

President Trump shared a new reason why the U.S. began striking Iran over the weekend: "It was my opinion that they were going to attack first. They were going to attack if we didn't do it, they were going to attack first. I felt strongly about that," he said in the Oval Office Tuesday. He did not cite any intelligence to that effect.

Trump had previously said the U.S. launched strikes on Iran because it was close to having missiles that could reach the United States.

The U.S. and Israeli strikes began Saturday following weeks of a U.S. military buildup in the region — even as negotiations to try to reach a deal with Iran were ongoing.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday Operation Epic Fury has a focused mission: "Destroy Iranian offensive missiles, destroy Iranian missile production, destroy their navy and other security infrastructure and they will never have nuclear weapons."

And Secretary of State Marco Rubio surfaced another reason on Monday. "We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action. We knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces. And we knew that if we didn't preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties," Rubio said.



On Tuesday Trump touted the success of the mission thus far.

"They have no navy. It's been knocked out. They have no air force, has been knocked out. They have no air detection that's been knocked out. Their radar has been knocked out, and just about everything's been knocked out," he said.

He said he has not outlined how he sees the war ending — but did say that "lots of people" are coming forward to negotiate a resolution.

— Deepa Shivaram, Alex Leff

Israel resumes strikes in Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah

The Israeli military said soldiers were "operating in southern Lebanon" as it continues strikes against Hezbollah, including in the Lebanese capital.

Israel and Lebanon signed a ceasefire in November 2024 but Israel has continued almost daily strikes since then. Iran-backed Hezbollah had refrained from attacks until Sunday, when it launched strikes in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Israeli military said Tuesday it targeted what it called Hezbollah command centers and weapons storage facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs.

"Let me be clear: this is not a ground maneuver into Lebanon. It is a tactical step to create an additional layer of security for the residents of northern Israel," said Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani describing the Israeli troop movements.

Thousands of Lebanese streamed out of Dahya, the suburb where Hezbollah, a political party as well as paramilitary group designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and some other Western countries, is based.

They joined what the government says are at least 30,000 Lebanese fleeing Israeli strikes in south Lebanon and in Beirut. Shelters were so over-crowded some families resorted to laying out blankets on sidewalks of the corniche, Beirut's sea-side.

The Lebanese government said 92 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in the past two days.

— Jane Arraf and Jawad Rizkallah

U.S. and Israel continue to strike Iran

In the Iranian capital, residents heard the sound of explosions overnight. There were no immediate reports of what had been hit.

Israel's military said it struck Iran's intelligence ministry and state broadcaster. The Israeli authorities also said that they are now focusing on targeting Iran's missiles and launchers.

Israel also attacked a building where Iranian clerics are due to meet to elect a successor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian media. The building was empty at the time.

An 88-member panel of experts will decide who will replace Khamenei. Among the contenders are hard-liners, moderates and even Khamenei's son.

Iranian missile strikes on Israel have significantly decreased. Israel says Iran may be rationing munitions gearing up for a long war.

An official in the region who spoke on condition of anonymity tells NPR Israel thinks it can achieve its war goals in two weeks total. Israeli officials say they want to create the conditions for Iranians to topple their government.

In Iran's southern city of Minab, a mass funeral was held for 165 people — most of them young girls — killed in an attack on a girls school Saturday. Many of the bodies had been buried under rubble.

The U.S. military said it was looking into reports of missiles hitting the school. The Israeli military said it was unaware of its forces operating in the area.

Some in the large crowd attending the funeral chanted "Death to America," "Death to Israel" and "No surrender."

Iran's Red Crescent Society said Tuesday at least 787 people have been killed in attacks on 153 cities across the country.

Ten people have been killed in Israel since the start of the conflict, according to Israeli officials.

President Trump said Monday that the war could last four to five weeks, but could go longer than that.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News it would not lead to an "endless war."

— Daniel Estrin, Jane Arraf and Jackie Northam

Iran says it closed the Strait of Hormuz

Iran continued to threaten ships near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway vital to Gulf oil exports.

"The Strait of Hormuz is closed. Anyone who wants to pass, our devotee heroes in the IRGC navy and the army will set those ships on fire," security official Brig. Gen. Ebrahim Jabbari, said Monday. "Don't come to this region."

In a sign of the vast repercussions of the war, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told an Iranian envoy that Iran must reopen the waterway.

Global natural gas supplies greatly reduced

In addition to the effect of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on oil supplies, about 20% of the world's liquified natural gas, or LNG, is shipped through the Strait. On land, Iranian strikes hit Ras Laffan, the world's largest LNG export plant in Qatar. State-owned QatarEnergy says it has shut down LNG production.

Many countries are somewhat insulated from the disruptions in oil flows because they have oil in strategic reserves. But natural gas is a different story, says Anne-Sophie Corbeau, a global research scholar at the Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy. Gas storage levels are particularly low because it's the end of winter.

" This is absolutely massive," Corbeau says. "It's going to impact everybody who is importing LNG."

Oil prices have risen since trading opened Monday, and so have natural gas prices in Asia and Europe. Energy experts say that higher gas prices and reduced LNG flows out of the Persian Gulf is highly profitable for LNG exporters elsewhere, including in Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and the U.S. The U.S. is the biggest exporter of LNG and is set to open a new LNG terminal in Texas soon .

— Julia Simon

Jane Arraf and Hadeel Al-Shalchi reported from Amman, Jordan; Daniel Estrin reported from Tel Aviv, Israel; Julia Simon from San Francisco; Jawad Rizkallah from Beirut; Jackie Northam from Maine; Michele Kelemen, Deepa Shivaram, Ayana Archie and Alex Leff from Washington.

