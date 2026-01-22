World leaders to hold emergency summit on Greenland. And, SCOTUS weighs Fed case

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

European leaders will meet for an emergency summit tonight in response to President Trump's statements on Greenland. Yesterday, after a meeting with NATO, Trump announced that a long-term agreement on Greenland had been reached. Due to this progress, he said he wouldn't impose the tariffs he had threatened on countries in that region. Trump also said yesterday that he would not use force to acquire Greenland.

Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images President Trump is seen on a big screen as he delivers a special address during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on Jan. 21, 2026. The World Economic Forum takes place in Davos from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23, 2026.

🎧 The president's satisfaction with the compromise suggests it might include some limited transfer of land ownership and will likely address U.S. access to mineral rights, reporter Teri Schultz tells Up First. She adds that European leaders may feel that they can breathe a bit more easily now that Trump has walked back his threats of military force and tariffs. Even though Trump has called off the tariffs, the emergency summit will still be held with much less pressure than expected. Schultz says the leaders will most likely now discuss contingency plans in case the Greenland deal falls apart and the threats start again.

Trump's approach to the Greenland drama has antagonized U.S. allies in Europe and beyond, even sparking pointed exchanges between him and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Carney, who is usually a low-key politician, went viral with his Tuesday remarks at Davos, where he spoke the day before Trump. Carney said that the global order the U.S. built and led for 80 years was not just strained but had come apart.

🎧 It is hard to recall a time when this level of friction was seen between the leaders of the U.S. and Canada, says NPR's Greg Myre. Carney did not mention Trump by name in his speech. However, in Trump's speech, he said that Carney wasn't grateful and that Canada lives because of the U.S. Over the past year, Trump threatened tariffs on Canada, imposed them, and then paused some. These actions have increased tensions over trade between the two countries, Myre says.

The Supreme Court seems likely to block Trump's attempt to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve's governing board after hearing yesterday's arguments. Trump has gone to extraordinary lengths to push the central bank toward lower interest rates, which politicians often want to boost the economy before the next election.

🎧 The high court has generally allowed Trump broad authority to fire officials from other independent agencies, like the Federal Trade Commission, says NPR's Scott Horsley. However, this time around, the justices have signaled that the Federal Reserve is a special case. Yesterday, Cook's lawyer, Paul Clement, stressed that Congress set up the Fed to be insulated from political pressure. Interest rates are not officially the reason Trump wants Cook fired. The president and his allies have accused Cook of making false statements on mortgage applications. Horsley says the justices appear skeptical that Cook could be dismissed for that reason without having an opportunity to make her case.

Today's listen

Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images /

Iran's economy collapsed late last year, sending inflation to record levels. Iranian citizens took to the streets to voice their anger against the failing system. What began as strikes and walkouts has erupted into a national movement, and government forces have met it with brutal repression. Human rights groups estimate the death toll has reached the thousands. Protesters now demand an end to the Islamic Republic. But what caused this, and how will the U.S. and its allies respond to the protesters' calls for support? In this episode of Throughline, NPR speaks with two Iranian experts who share their views on the past, present and future of Iran's protest movement.

Deep dive

Leon Neal / Getty Images / Getty Images Workers load unwanted polyester textiles into the Project Re:Claim system, the first commercial-scale polyester recycling plant of its kind, last year in Kettering, England.

Many consumers on social media are talking about the downsides of polyester, the synthetic textile that dominates the fashion world. Buyers have expressed frustration that companies are charging hundreds of dollars for garments made from the material. Consumers want to know whether polyester delivers value for their money and what its potential impacts on human health and the environment are. Here's what we know.

👕 Retailers frequently use polyester in fast fashion to balance the demand for new clothes with the need to keep expenses low.

👕 Polyester is not biodegradable and can take decades, and possibly even centuries, to break down. Even then, it doesn't go away, but disintegrates into smaller pieces known as microplastics.

👕 Online claims suggest polyester exposure may cause cancer and infertility, but medical toxicologist Ryan Marino says polyester has not been proven to cause infertility in humans.

3 things to know before you go

Universal Pictures/Internet Archive / Nearly 280 filmmakers entered the Internet Archive's Public Domain Film Remix Contest this year. Above, a still from the 1930 film King of Jazz.

The video Rhapsody, Reimagined, based on clips from King of Jazz, won this year's Public Domain Film Remix Contest. The annual competition invites filmmakers worldwide to reimagine public-domain works, including literary classics, cartoons, and visual art. The Sundance Film Festival begins for the final time in Park City, Utah, before moving to Colorado next year. It will screen films that got their start at the festival, like Little Miss Sunshine. Wintry weather is on its way this weekend for much of the country. Stay safe by knowing how to respond to the National Weather Service's alerts and notices.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

