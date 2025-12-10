Florida's infrastructure grade improves to a C+

Florida's infrastructure gets a C+.

That's according to a report released by the Florida Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

The group releases a report card every four years. The new grade marks an improvement over 2021's C, and the C+ is tied for the highest grade seen in any state.

Kathleen Ruvarac, the report card chair, says it's a big deal considering what the state's gone through, such as multiple hurricanes.

"To see our state bounce back from that and improve ... is a positive statement," she said, speaking after a Tuesday press conference outside the Florida Capitol.

She credits state leadership and federal funding for the improvement. But she warns sustained infrastructure investment is needed.

The state's highest rated areas include its ports, bridges and solid waste management systems. Its lowest rated areas are dams, levees and schools.

The infrastructure grades by category:

ASCE Report

The report includes five recommendations to raise the grade:



Increase maintenance and modernization funding.

Prioritize transportation safety and accessibility.

Support new technology research and innovation.

Strengthen the power grid, building standards and coastal defenses for extreme weather.

Raise funding for education programs aimed at bolstering industries like architecture, engineering and construction.

"Florida’s infrastructure faces mounting strain," reads the report. "Extreme weather, aging assets, and rapid population growth pose persistent challenges."

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

