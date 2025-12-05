Dunnellon High celebrates first female place-kicker with surprise recognition

DUNNELLON, Fla. — Cheers and applause filled Dunnellon High School Friday morning as students and staff honored Jaylianna Lopez-Neumann for her groundbreaking season on the football field.

Lopez-Neumann made history this year as Dunnellon’s first-ever female place kicker, contributing key points that helped secure team victories. Her accomplishments extend beyond the field, but her athletic performance has earned her widespread recognition.

“I didn’t think it was going to impact everyone,” Lopez-Neumann said during the ceremony. “It feels crazy that I just impacted everyone. I just got to Dunnellon.”

The celebration included a surprise gift: four tickets to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ “She Is Football” game this Sunday. The event was sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts in partnership with the Buccaneers.

Head coach J.B. Bynum praised Lopez-Neumann’s resilience and dedication, noting that her journey wasn’t without challenges. Adjustments had to be made because of her gender — even down to where she could sit on the game-day bus.

“It means everything,” Bynum said. “She is a pivotal part of this program. Those points that she made this year contributed to wins.”

Despite the obstacles, Bynum said Lopez-Neumann embraced the experience and stayed true to herself. “She is a wonderful young lady. It was not going to be hard for her to be herself, but then just embrace it.”

The entire Dunnellon High student body attended the ceremony, and Lopez-Neumann will receive one more recognition this weekend at the Buccaneers game.