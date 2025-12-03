Trump calls Somali migrants 'garbage' as administration reportedly plans ICE operation in Minnesota
President Trump made inflammatory comments about Somali immigrants living in the U.S on Tuesday. His comments come amid reports that the administration is planning to launch an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Minnesota to target Somali Americans without legal status.
The Minnesota Reformer’s Madison McVan joins us.
