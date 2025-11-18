Could cursive make a comeback? Florida lawmakers consider school instruction, testing requirements

Could cursive make a comeback?

A bill gaining traction in the Florida House would require cursive instruction for public elementary school students starting in second grade.

"Cursive is more than just penmanship," said Republican Rep. Toby Overdorf of Palm City, a bill sponsor. "It strengthens literacy, it improves fine motor skills, and it allows students to engage with America's history firsthand."

Supporters point out many historical documents — as well as letters from grandparents — are written in cursive.

While Florida already includes some cursive instruction starting in the third grade, it's not set in state law — and the state doesn’t require any test for it. Overdorf argues the current standards don’t go far enough.

The legislation, HB 127, would require students to "demonstrate proficiency” in a written evaluation at the end of the fifth grade.

The bill got through its first committee stop on Tuesday. The House Student Academic Success Subcommittee gave it unanimous approval.

The House passed this measure during the last legislative session, but it died in the Senate.

An identical Senate version of the legislation, SB 444, hasn't been assigned to a committee yet, but the next legislative session doesn't officially begin until January.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

