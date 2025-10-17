Trump and Zelenskyy to meet. And, John Bolton indicted for mishandling classified info

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet with President Trump today in the White House for the third time this year. Zelenskyy is seeking long-range weapons that could strike targets deep inside Russia and assistance from the president to secure a ceasefire deal that would benefit Ukraine. In addition, Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and said they will meet in Hungary to discuss an end to the war. Here's what to expect from Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy.

Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky take part in a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 18.

🎧 Trump seemed to be warming up to the idea of supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles, which can travel thousands of miles, until his phone call with Putin, NPR's Joanna Kakissis tells Up First. Putin has warned that supplying these missiles to Ukraine would be a provocation. Ukraine has struck Russian oil industry targets over 50 times since August, which has strained Russia's fuel supply. As a result, Ukrainian military officials claim that Russia is losing momentum on the frontline. Ukrainian forces say they have reclaimed some land occupied by Russian troops. With Trump's upcoming meeting with Putin, Ukrainians are worried that Trump will again shift his attitude toward Ukraine.

John Bolton, who served as national security adviser during Trump's first term, was indicted yesterday for mishandling classified information. The indictment charges Bolton with eight counts of transmitting national defense information and 10 counts of unlawfully retaining such information. Each count could carry a 10-year maximum prison sentence. Bolton became an outspoken critic of Trump after leaving his role.

🎧 The president has urged the Department of Justice to prosecute perceived political enemies, and indictments have followed, but this case comes from a different U.S. attorney's office, says NPR's Ryan Lucas. Bolton's case followed normal procedure, and the investigation was going on under the Biden administration. Bolton says he has become the "latest target in weaponizing the Justice Department" in charging those Trump views as enemies. He says he looks forward to fighting to defend his lawful conduct and exposing the president's abuse of power.

Gaza faces rebuilding challenges as the first phase of the ceasefire remains in place. The territory has no money, unexploded bombs are hiding amongst the rubble, and around 90% of the buildings are damaged or destroyed.

🎧 The first step for Palestinians is clearing the rubble, and then getting supplies needed for reconstruction, says NPR's Greg Myre, who is in Tel Aviv. Cement is a basic building supply, but Israel says in the past Hamas has siphoned it in Gaza to build hundreds of miles of concrete tunnels for its fighters. Israel doesn't want this to happen again and plans to keep a close eye on the construction materials, meaning the flow of supplies entering Gaza could slow down.

Deep dive

Jackie Lay / NPR / NPR

Many people are being drawn to AI chatbots marketed to help with emotional issues as alternatives to costly therapy. OpenAI says ChatGPT has nearly 700 million weekly users, with over 10 million paying $20 a month. It is not known how many of those users are using "mental health companions," but some people say it has become their most accessible form of support. However, experts say they are not a substitute for therapy or companionship.

➡️ AI chatbots can be beneficial when they use evidence-based treatments like cognitive behavioral therapy, with ethical guardrails and coordination with a real therapist, says Dr. Jodi Halpern, a psychiatrist and bioethics scholar at UC Berkeley.

➡️ Halpern asserts that a hard line for her is when chatbots attempt to act as emotional confidants or simulate deep therapeutic relationships, particularly when this creates emotional dependency.️

➡️ An issue can be when a person uses an AI chatbot alongside a real therapist and does not tell their therapist about it. The guidance between the two entities could conflict with one another and undermine the therapeutic process.

Read more about the risks of using AI for mental health.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or be in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Weekend picks

Sabrina Lantos / Sony Pictures Classics / Sony Pictures Classics Andrew Scott, left, as Richard Rodgers and Ethan Hawke, right, as Lorenz Hart in Richard Linklater's Blue Moon.

🍿 Movies: Director Richard Linklater and actor Ethan Hawke discuss their new film Blue Moon with Morning Edition host Leila Fadel. The film focuses on one painful night for lyricist Lorenz Hart, the opening night of Oklahoma!

📺 TV: As the weather cools down, it is a great time to cozy up and watch a slew of new shows. Here are 12 recent or upcoming releases to look out for.

📚 Books: Julian Brave NoiseCat's new book, We Survived the Night, is part memoir, part Indigenous history and part "coyote stories." He tells NPR it is beautiful to be able to make art and tell stories from an Indigenous perspective.

🎵 Music: From Tame Impala's Deadbeat to Gucci Mane's Episodes, here are this week's new albums.

🎮 Gaming: Pokémon Legends: Z-A feels like a mega evolution for the series — a remarkable achievement that runs smoothly on the Switch 2, especially after the disappointing bugs of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, writes reviewer Jamal Michel.

🍲 Food: Michael W. Twitty's new cookbook, Recipes from the American South, teaches home cooks how to make Southern food that better reflects the region's complex and still-evolving history. Check out this recipe for Okra Soup, which can be found in this book.

❓ Quiz: A 'not too shabby' score of seven out of 11. Not my best. Now it is your turn to give it a try.

3 things to know before you go

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images NPR's Susan Stamberg attends the ceremony honoring her with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on March 3, 2020.

NPR 'founding mother' Susan Stamberg, the first U.S. woman to anchor a nightly national news program, died yesterday at the age of 87. See photos showcasing her legacy here. Consumer Reports found elevated levels of lead in some popular protein powders, but says that may not be reason to throw them out. Here's why and what to know before you buy. Doctors are warning people, especially parents, about an instant ramen trend that can cause burns. It was sparked by the popular animated film KPop Demon Hunters.

