MacArthur 'genius' grant awarded to cultural anthropologist Ieva Jusionyte

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 13, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT

Brown University professor and cultural anthropologist Ieva Jusionyte is one of this year’s MacArthur fellowship winners for her work exploring political and moral ambiguities of border regions.

One example is her 2024 book “Exit Wounds,” which Here & Now featured last year. Host Robin Young catches up with Jusionyte to talk about her work and her plans for the $800,000 grant.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

