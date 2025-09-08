Highlights from the VMAs, from Mariah Carey's first win to Lady Gaga's magic act

Some of the biggest names in music assembled in New York Sunday night for the time-honored tradition of the MTV Video Music Awards, only this time on an even bigger stage.

In addition to the cable channel that created it, the VMAs also aired live on CBS (and its streaming service Paramount+) for the first time in its 41-year history.

The move seeks to expand the award show's reach after last year's milestone 40th anniversary broadcast, which CBS says "delivered its biggest multi-network audience in four years … and ranked as the most social VMAs in show history."

Notably, this year brings the VMAs — sometimes called "the Super Bowl for youth" — to the broadcast network with the oldest primetime audience.

The show made some changes this time around, like adding two new award categories — best pop artist and best country — to spotlight rising talent while also honoring a slew of veteran stars, like Mariah Carey and Ricky Martin.

And while the numbers aren't in yet, this year's VMAs certainly had their share of viral red carpet moments (see: Doja Cat taking a bite out of her lipstick), onstage performances (including Tate McRae's impassioned dance break) and acceptance speech sound bites (like Rosé and Ariana Grande each thanking their therapists ("and gay people," in Grande's case).

Here's a look at some of the highlights.

Mariah Carey and Busta Rhymes get their long-awaited honors

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Ariana Grande bows down to Mariah Carey as she presents her the Video Vanguard Award during the MTV VMAs on Sunday night.

Carey graced the stage in a glimmering gold bodysuit to perform a medley of her hits before Ariana Grande literally bowed down and presented her with the most prestigious award of the night: the Video Vanguard Award.

It was Carey's first VMA appearance in 20 years, and the first time she's won a "Moon Person" trophy — a snub she had joked about years earlier. Despite her soon-to-be-16 studio albums and six Grammy awards, it wasn't until Sunday that Carey won her first Moon Person trophy, when "Type Dangerous" was crowned the best R&B video during the pre-show.

"I can't believe I'm getting my first VMA tonight," Carey later said while accepting the lifetime achievement award. "I just have one question: What in the Sam Hill were you waiting for?"

As the crowd cheered, Carey clarified that she was kidding before reminiscing on some of her favorite memories from past VMAs and her vast catalogue of music videos, from playing her own stalker in Obsessed to making a romantic, James Bond-esque escape in Honey.

"After all this time, I've learned that music evolves, videos evolve, but the fun — that is eternal," she said.

Hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes also finally got his flowers, after performing an impassioned mashup of his hit songs — including "Break Ya Neck," "Touch It" and "Scenario" — joined by rappers Joyner Lucas, Papoose and GloRilla, all dressed in red leather ensembles.

LL Cool J presented him with the inaugural Rock the Bells Visionary Award. It's Rhymes' first win, despite being nominated for 16 VMAs throughout his career.

"Y'all know I usually do these long speeches, I'm not gonna do one today," the rapper and record producer said in his speech. "But next time y'all take 35 years to give me one of these, y'all gonna let me talk as long as I want!"

Rhymes went on to pay tribute to the "late, great, incredible royal empress" Ananda Lewis, the former MTV VJ who died of breast cancer earlier this year.

"I think we all need to acknowledge the incredible woman [who] loved us when we came to MTV during the '90s," he said. "She loved us, she loved the culture [and] she lifted us up."

Sabrina Carpenter spotlights drag queens

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images / Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter used her VMA performance, featuring well-known drag queens, to stand up for transgender rights.

Carpenter performed the song "Tears" from her recently released album Man's Best Friend for the first time, standing up — and dancing — for transgender rights in the process.

She turned the stage into a slice of 1980s-era New York City: entering through a pothole, getting fake-flashed by a man in a trench coat, singing from a phone booth and pulling off a rain-drenched dance break, flanked by bare-chested police officers.

Carpenter was joined onstage by backup dancers and a number of high-profile RuPaul's Drag Race queens posing as well-choreographed protesters. They held up signs with slogans like "Support local drag," "Protect trans rights" and "If you hate you'll never get laid."

Later, after winning best album for 2024's Short n' Sweet, Carpenter thanked "my queens onstage with me tonight."

"This world, as we all know, can be so full of criticism and discrimination and negativity," she said. "So to get to be part of … something that can bring you light, make you smile, make you dance, and make you feel like the world is [yours], I'm so grateful. So grateful to do that."

Ricky Martin makes history

Manny Carabel / Getty Images / Getty Images Ricky Martin performed before receiving the show's first-ever Latin Icon Award.

Ricky Martin also performed, descending onstage in a cage to sing "Livin' la Vida Loca" and other hits before receiving the show's inaugural Latin Icon Award.

It was presented by Jessica Simpson, who opened for Martin on his Livin' la Vida Loca tour in 1999.

"This is for you all. Thank you so much for your applause. I am addicted to your applause, that's why I keep coming back," Martin said. "It's been 40 years. I started when I was a baby, working, and we're still here."

He dedicated the award to his four kids, saying, "Everything I do, I do with you in my mind and my heart."

A rocking tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images / Getty Images Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry performed a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, English singer Yungblud and guitarist Nuno Bettencourt joined forces to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath frontman who died in July at age 76.

The late heavy metal icon's son Jack introduced the act with his four kids in a pre-recorded video, saying he wished he could be there in person and that he knows it would make his dad "incredibly happy to see these great musicians carry on his legacy and help inspire the next generation of rockers."

"In the words of our papa — let's go crazy!" the family members concluded in unison.

Onstage, Yungblud sang "Crazy Train" and "Changes," accompanied by Bettencourt. He then joined the Aerosmith members to sing "Mama, I'm Coming Home," ending with a group hug and a cry of "Ozzy forever, man!"

Lady Gaga's monstrous multitasking

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Lady Gaga was one of the night's performers, even as she put on her own concert at Madison Square Garden.

Lady Gaga was the night's most-nominated artist, with 12 nods. She won four, bringing her career total to 22 wins — the third-most behind Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

But perhaps even more impressive was how she managed to be in two places at once. Gaga started the night by accepting the award for artist of the year.

"I cannot begin to tell you how much this award means to me," she said in a visibly emotional speech, dedicating it to her fans and her fiancé.

She concluded: "I wish I could stay and watch all these amazing performances, but I have to go back to Madison Square Garden."

Then she booked it out of UBS Arena in Long Island to Manhattan's Madison Square Garden, where she was scheduled to perform at her Mayhem Ball tour in front of a sold-out crowd — despite being advertised as one of the VMAs performers.

Lady Gaga managed the balancing act like a bona fide magician, thanks to a gorgeously grotesque pre-recorded performance of "Abracadabra" and "The Dead Dance" at Madison Square Garden that played during the VMAs.

Here's the full list of winners:

Manny Carabel / Getty Images / Getty Images Ariana Grande accepts the Video of the Year Award for "Brighter Days Ahead" at Sunday's VMAs.

Video of the year: Ariana Grande — "brighter days ahead"

Artist of the year: Lady Gaga

Song of the year: ROSÉ & Bruno Mars — "APT."

Best new artist: Alex Warren

Best pop artist: Sabrina Carpenter

Best pop: Ariana Grande, "brighter days ahead"

Best album: Sabrina Carpenter — "Short n' Sweet"

Best collaboration: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — "Die With A Smile"

Best hip hop: Doechii — "Anxiety"

Best R&B: Mariah Carey — "Type Dangerous"

Best country: Megan Moroney, "Am I Okay?"

Best K-pop: Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye, "Born Again"

Best alternative: Sombr, "Back to Friends"

Best rock: Coldplay, "All My Love"

Best Latin: Shakira, "Soltera"

Best Afrobeats: Tyla, "Push 2 Start"

MTV Push Performance of the Year: KATSEYE, "Touch"

Best long-form video: Ariana Grande — "brighter days ahead"

Video for good: Charli xcx — "Guess featuring Billie Eilish"

Best direction: Lady Gaga — "Abracadabra"

Best art direction: Lady Gaga — "Abracadabra"

Best cinematography: Kendrick Lamar — "Not Like Us"

Best editing: Tate McRae — "Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie )"

)" Best choreography: Doechii — "Anxiety"

Best visual effects: Sabrina Carpenter — "Manchild"

Song of the summer: Tate McRae — "Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie )"

)" Best group: BLACKPINK

