Four artists to look out for at the AM/FM Festival on Sunday

The All Music For Music — or AM/FM — Festival is making its return to Gainesville on Sunday. The free festival features 28 performers scheduled to take the stage at three locations from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Only local bands and artists are allowed to perform. There are three downtown Gainesville venues participating in the event: The Bull, Loosey’s and How Bazar. The acts range from jazz bands to solo performers.

This is the second AM/FM Festival to be held in Gainesville. The first was held in 2010. In two years, organizers held the festival five more times before it was discontinued. After a 10-year hiatus, the festival is back.

Of the 28 acts, here are a few to look out for.

The Jose Pinerio Trio

Formed in 2025 the Jose Pinerio Trio performs “free jazz.” The trio doesn’t plan any specific chords or songs to play before they perform. Their recorded music and live sessions are all done in one take, and they never repeat their recorded material live.

Before each show, the trio briefly discusses the tone of music they want, but the music that is played is spontaneous.

“When we see each other on the day of a performance, we’ll ask, ‘So what do you guys feel like playing today?’” Pinerio said. “Sometimes we’re feeling something funky, or we’re feeling like playing something more somber or sweet.”

Before 2018, Pinerio had been touring with various bands for years, playing the saxophone. He eventually experienced a period of burnout in his music, saying he felt as if he was only playing other people’s music.

“I kind of had this feeling that I needed to do more exotic things with my music,” Pinerio said. “The idea of the trio was to funnel all this creative energy I have to a portal where I have full representation of what my dreams and goals are.”

The Jose Pinerio Trio is playing from 6:20 to 6:50 p.m. at How Bazar.

The Nancys

This Gainesville-based indie rock band formed in late 2023. The group has seen most of its growth in the past year, largely due to the release of their breakout song, “Sweet,” and two back-to-back U.S. tours with multiple sold-out shows.

“Sweet” surpassed 250,000 streams in less than a year and was included on their first EP, “The Nancys,” released in May 2025.

“We wrote that song super early on, I think it was our second song ever,” lead singer and songwriter Ella Nooris said. “A lot of people seem to really like it and connect with it.”

Photo via @thenancysband Instagram page Ella Nooris looks out at the crowd during a performance.

In the last year, The Nancys have gained more than 4,000 followers on Instagram and are averaging around 30,000 daily Spotify listeners. Despite their rapid growth, Nooris said that they just want to be seen as real people and to connect with their audience.

“We’re not rich, or nepo babies; we’re just college kids,” Nooris said. “We like music the same way everyone else likes music.”

The Nancys will close out the AM/FM festival at The Bull at 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Sir Flame

Sir Flame is a rapper whose music is shaped by many genres, including hip-hop, gospel and country. He has been writing songs and playing instruments since he was in elementary school, but he said he began to really take it seriously after encouragement from his older cousin.

He used to watch his cousin and his friends record music on a computer at home.

After his cousin had fallen asleep one night, he recorded a song that he had secretly written using the techniques he’d watched his cousin do hundreds of times.

“I accidentally left it on the screen and my cousin saw it the next morning and ran around showing our whole family because he was so excited,” Sir Flame said. “That’s when I knew that’s what I was going to do.”

Sir Flame grew up in a family of musicians. He sang in the church choir and played several instruments, including the saxophone and clarinet. His parents were in the military, so he was exposed to many cultures.

“That experience travelling around really helped shape my sound,” Flame said. “It’s given me a leg up and has given me versatility.”

Sir Flame does his own photography, videography, and social media. He has built his own brand, and says his primary goal is to spread love and joy to all those who hears his music.

“There’s so much negative music or negative connotations in music because that’s what garners attention,” Flame said. “I try to make music about love for people to enjoy.”

Sir Flame will be performing at Loosey’s from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Hey! TV Boy!

Hey! TV Boy! is a group of students that met at the University of Florida, and describe their music as emo/power pop.

Photo via @heytvboyband Instagram page Tyler Fales plays guitar at a Hey! TV Boy! performance.

They take a lot of inspiration from music in the punk-alternative sphere in the ’90s and 2000s. They formed in late 2023, but didn’t have a practice until 2024.

“A lot of our songs are about darker subject matter,” band member Tyler Fales said. “We’re not a hardcore band, we just have a lot of love and appreciation for the bands that came before us.”

Since that first practice, they have played shows across Gainesville. Fales said that they excel at live shows and have found that community and showing up for one another is the only way anything gets done.

“Especially in Gainesville, there’s so much community that you can’t get anywhere else,” band manager and guitarist Mia Posada said. “Everyone is so open and vulnerable.”

Fales said he first picked up a guitar when he was 13, and never looked back. The band have gained exposure in the past two years by asking friends who used their homes as venues to play and by offering to play at local venues as often as possible.

“TV Boy is the band I’ve wanted to be in since I was 13,” Fales said.

Hey! TV Boy! will be playing from 3:40 to 4:10 p.m. at How Bazar.