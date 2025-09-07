Postal traffic to U.S. drops over 80% after trade exemption rule ends, U.N. agency says

Postal traffic to the U.S. has fallen significantly after the Trump administration suspended a trade exemption rule in late August, according to a global postal union.

The U.N.'s Universal Postal Union (UPU) said the global postal network saw postal traffic en route to the U.S. "come to a near halt" after Aug. 29, when the "de minimis" trade exemption that allowed small packages worth less than $800 to be exempt from tariffs ended. Data between postal operators shows that traffic dropped 81% on Aug. 29 compared to a week earlier, the union said. The UPU also said it is working on ways to get traffic flowing back to the country.

"The UPU has in its mission the responsibility to guarantee the free circulation of postal items over a single postal territory. We're working to uphold that responsibility with the rapid development of a new technical solution that will help get mail moving to the United States again," UPU Director General Masahiko Metoki said in a statement.

NPR reached out to the White House for comment on Sunday but has not received a response.

On July 30 this year, President Trump signed an executive order that would suspend the de minimis rule for all U.S. imports, with all products coming into the U.S. being tacked with duties and tariffs according to their country of origin. The Trump administration has defended the move as a way to crack down on criminal activity, such as counterfeit products and fentanyl, from entering the country, as well as helping to lower the trade deficit.

"For too long, this loophole handed criminal networks a free pass to flood America with fentanyl, fake goods, and illegal shipments. Those days are over. We are securing the border, restoring fairness to trade, and protecting American families," U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott said in a statement late last month.

At least 88 postal operators have suspended some or all services to the United States until there is a solution, the union said.

