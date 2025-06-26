Pentagon chief: Iran strike was a 'historically successful attack'

Striking a combative tone, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth lambasted the media, saying it was more focused on "cheering against" President Trump than covering a "historically successful attack" on Iranian nuclear sites.

"President Trump directed the most complex and secretive military operation in history," Hegseth declared at a Pentagon news conference. "It was a resounding success resulting in a ceasefire agreement" in the war involving Iran, Israel and the U.S.

He condemned the leak of a preliminary report from the Defense Intelligence Agency, which U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, shared Tuesday with news organizations, including NPR.

The report, based on information just a day-and-a-half after the U.S. attack, described the damage as "limited" and said the strike may have set back the Iranian nuclear program by just a matter of months. Hegseth said the document noted this was a "preliminary, low-confidence report that will continue to be refined."

Trump has responded angrily to the media stories citing that report and has claimed repeatedly that the Iranian program was "totally obliterated."

Trump has not cited evidence for this claim, but Hegseth and other top administration officials have stepped in to back the president.

"President Trump created the conditions to end the war. Decimating, choose your word, obliterating, destroying, Iran's nuclear capabilities," Hegseth said.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe issued a statement Wednesday saying Iran's nuclear program has been "severely damaged" and any attempt to rebuild it would have to be done "over the course of years." The CIA rarely issues public statements on such sensitive matters.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on X that "Iran's nuclear facilities have been destroyed. If the Iranians chose to rebuild, they would have to rebuild all three facilities (Natanz, Fordow, Esfahan) entirely."

Hegseth repeatedly criticized the media, citing a number of news organizations and reporters by name, for what he called "a great deal of irresponsible reporting."

Standing next to Hegseth at the Pentagon briefing, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, stuck a more reserved tone.

He recounted a U.S. effort, dating back more than 15 years, to develop and test the weapon that went into U.S. strike in Iran, which named Operation Midnight Hammer.

Gen. Caine said the strikes by the B-2 Stealth Bombers, which dropped 14 bunker-busting bombs on Iran, went exactly according to plan.

He said it was not his role to perform a battle damage assessment, noting this is the responsibility of the various U.S. intelligence agencies.

"We don't grade our own homework," Caine said.

Copyright 2025 NPR