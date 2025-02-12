Morning news brief
General Services Administration staff face huge cuts and fears of 'nonstop' surveillance, top Trump administration officials visit Europe, and how Trump and Musk may impact future U.S. space missions.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Corrected: March 10, 2025 at 11:01 AM EDT
This report incorrectly says that the General Services Administration handles almost all of the government’s contracts. The GSA plays an important role with procurement and contracts for many government agencies, but other agencies also do their own contracting.