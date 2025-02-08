2 reasons why a record $1.39B is expected to be bet on the Super Bowl

As Americans prepare to watch the most highly anticipated football game of the year, some will also spend a lot of money betting on who the winner will be and other parts of the game.

A record $1.39 billion is expected to be spent on betting legally on Sunday's Super Bowl — up from $1.25 billion in 2024, according to the American Gaming Association (AGA) . It also coincides with warnings from officials to beware of scammers looking to take advantage of the intense interest in the game.

The estimated spending is driven by two factors: The growing number of states that allow legal sports betting and trust in the legal betting system, Joe Maloney, senior vice president of strategic communications at the AGA, tells NPR. Legal sports betting through retail and online sportsbooks is permitted in 38 states, according to the organization.

"We've got a lot of sports fans that are contributing to these increasing totals that are now in jurisdictions that are legal," Maloney says.

Simply put, sports betting is considered illegal when one places a bet with an operator or bookmaker that is not permitted or licensed by a local jurisdiction. The majority of legal sports betting on the Super Bowl will take place through legal sportsbook apps, Maloney says. Americans will also place legal bets in person at casino sportsbooks, he says.

Losing your bet with the wrong person could cost you more than bragging rights

While many Americans are expected to bet legally, scammers are also expected to cash in on Super Bowl wagers.

Officials, including in Arizona , are warning Americans to be vigilant of betting scams. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) encourages people to check with the BBB on potential betting scams and do their homework on the company they plan to place their bets with.

"Make sure that you understand the terminology and terms and conditions. Understand exactly what all of that entails before placing a bet," Melanie McGovern, a spokesperson for the BBB, tells NPR.

Those who plan to place bets should check with their state gaming boards on what sportsbook operators are legal and avoid illegal offshore operators, Maloney says. By betting illegally, people risk losing more than just what they wagered because there are no consumer protections and giving financial information such as credit card or bank information can lead to identity theft, he warns.

Another way to determine whether an operator is legal is to be aware of what aspect of the sport one is betting on.

"If you are betting on something that is happening on the field, someone scoring a touchdown, the winner of the game, someone rushing for over 100 yards, that is a legal betting market," Maloney says. "If you find yourself betting on something that happens not on the field, that in 99% of those cases, that is with an illegal website. That is some form of a scam."

Those who suspect they participated in a sports betting spam should contact local law enforcement immediately, Maloney says. And people should also keep in mind that placing their bets "is not an opportunity to generate wealth," he says.

"This is not a value-added investment you should expect. It's just a way for you to cheer on your team and place a little bit of money on an outcome that you'd like to see," Maloney says.

