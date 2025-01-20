Village People founder says everybody can enjoy their music, Republican or Democrat

Events took place across Washington, D.C., with several high-profile musical performers in town. Village People, best known for their hit song "Y.M.C.A.," which was frequently played at Trump rallies, performed at the "Victory Rally" on Sunday night, the eve of the inauguration, and were scheduled to perform more at related celebrations.

The group announced on Facebook on Jan. 13 that they had "accepted an invitation from President-elect Donald Trump's campaign to participate in inaugural activities, including at least one event with President-elect Trump."

The American disco group, known for their pop hits and on-stage outfits, rose to fame in the late 1970s. Their iconic songs, including "Y.M.C.A.," widely considered a gay anthem, and "Macho Man," became staples at Trump's rallies during the last election.

"Y.M.C.A." was co-written by French producer Jacques Morali and Victor Willis, the group's singer and a founding member of Village People. Willis, known for portraying the policeman and sometimes a naval officer in the group, spoke with Morning Edition about the upcoming performance.

During the campaign, President-elect Trump would occasionally start dancing to iconic Village People songs. His distinctive dance moves quickly went viral— the dance looks like someone standing in place and pumping their arms back and forth, as if trying to dry their back with an invisible towel.

"We have our way of doing 'Y.M.C.A.' If he's standing next to me, I might do the little move with him — his moves," Willis said.

Willis, who left the group in 1979 but returned in 2017, pointed out that Trump's campaign dance moves sparked a TikTok trend, with users replicating them and introducing "Y.M.C.A." to a whole new generation.

In their Facebook post, the group acknowledged that their decision to participate in the inauguration might not sit well with some fans. "We know this [won't] make some of you happy to hear," they wrote, "however, we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics."

Village People have historically enjoyed a significant following in the gay community, but the news of their participation in the inauguration did not sit well with some fans.

"Oh, thousands!" Willis said about the number of people who reacted to the news of the group's performance. "On my Facebook comments, I get so many people saying, 'We're not gonna listen to your music anymore,' and all kinds of stuff," he told NPR, though he added that many others thanked them.

When asked why they decided to perform, Willis said, "We're trying to make people come together and unite the country, and regardless if you didn't vote for him - Basically, I'm a Democrat. We lost, so... we have to put that aside and it was time for everybody to get behind the President-Elect."

In addition to the Village People, performers at the inauguration celebrations include Kid Rock, Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, Gavin DeGraw, and Jason Aldean.

