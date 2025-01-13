As recovery efforts in LA move forward, powerful new winds threaten progress

Updated January 13, 2025 at 16:10 PM ET

While Los Angeles officials are making progress in fire containment and search and recovery efforts, extreme fire danger threatens LA and Ventura counties over the next few days. Strong winds — reaching gusts of up to 70 mph — will create dangerous conditions and the possibility of new wildfires, even as multiple blazes continue to burn across already decimated areas.

"Severe fire weather conditions will continue through Wednesday. Please be assured that all fire departments and all law enforcement agencies in the area will be prepared," Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone said during a press conference on Monday. "The anticipated winds combined with low humidities and low fuel moistures will keep the fire threat in all of Los Angeles County critical."

The winds along with extremely dry conditions and low humidity will lead to a "particularly dangerous situation," with red flag warning conditions by late Monday night through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag warning means there are conditions for an increased risk of fire: a combination of very low humidity, warm temperatures and strong winds.

"Extreme fire danger will continue thru Wed. PDS Red Flag Warnings are for the extreme of the extreme fire weather scenarios. In other words, this setup is about as bad as it gets," the NWS Los Angeles office wrote in a post on X. "Stay aware of your surroundings. Be prepared to evacuate. Avoid anything that can spark a fire."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said officials are making "urgent preparations" in anticipation of the next round of winds and are providing other resources to residents, such as helping people apply for disaster relief loans.

"LA City firefighters and firefighters from across the county, state and nation and even overseas are in a proactive and strategic posture to save lives," Bass said during a press conference on Monday.

Firefighting resources from Los Angeles and elsewhere are "positioned in strategic holding locations," while the LA Department of Water and Power is "deploying water tankers to augment water supply for firefighters," she said.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said it is taking "every step available to us to support firefighting and restore water pressure to the Palisades area in advance of more high winds."

"We have over six billion gallons of water available in four open-air reservoirs for aerial firefighting support," the department said on Monday, adding that there are 19 water tankers with 2,000 to 4,000 gallons of water. "They'll keep supplying water ahead of forecasted high winds and continue until the fires are fully contained."

Early firefighting efforts in the Palisades Fire were severely hampered when fire hydrants ran dry.

While the current wind storm is not forecast to be as strong as last week's winds the NWS is warning of "damaging winds gusting between 55 and 70 mph."

A red flag warning also will be in effect starting Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. PDT and will continue through 12 p.m. PDT Wednesday, bringing a period of "locally damaging winds with extremely critical fire weather conditions" in portions of western mountainous areas and northern San Fernando Valley, the NWS says.

Currently the number of people under evacuation orders has dropped to about 92,000, with 89,000 people under evacuation warnings, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday. But new evacuation warnings and orders are expected to be issued as high winds return over the next few days.

What to know

Deaths and missing persons: The deaths of 21 people have been confirmed: 16 from the Eaton Fire and five from the Palisades Fire, Luna said Monday. As of Sunday evening, the LA County Medical Examiner was investigating 24 deaths. Search and rescue efforts for missing persons related to the fires are underway. In LA County, 23 people have been reported missing. In the city of Los Angeles, 26 people have been reported missing related to the fires — 17 have been found safe, according to Dominic Choi, LA Police Department assistant chief. Three people in the city of Los Angeles have died due to the fires.

Destruction: More than 38,000 acres have been burned in the Eaton, Palisades and Hurst fires, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Homes and businesses are among the more than 12,000 structures that have been destroyed — as are many houses of worship. Officials expect more in the coming days.

How to help and stay safe

Resources to help stay safe:

