WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Interior Department concludes 3-year probe of Indian boarding schools

By Sequoia Carrillo,
A Martínez
Published July 31, 2024 at 4:44 AM EDT

The U.S. Department of the Interior has issued its final report in an investigation into the legacies of federal Indian boarding schools.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Sequoia Carrillo
Sequoia Carrillo is a reporter for NPR's Education Team. She covers K-12 education and regularly reports on issues like school segregation and infrastructure challenges for the network. She's also spent the past few years learning the ins and outs of the student loan system and hearing borrowers' stories. Her reporting on joint consolidation loans, a type of student loan that chained couples together even in cases of divorce and abuse, helped propel a fix into law.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.