The Interior Department concludes 3-year probe of Indian boarding schools

Sequoia Carrillo is a reporter for NPR's Education Team. She covers K-12 education and regularly reports on issues like school segregation and infrastructure challenges for the network. She's also spent the past few years learning the ins and outs of the student loan system and hearing borrowers' stories. Her reporting on joint consolidation loans, a type of student loan that chained couples together even in cases of divorce and abuse, helped propel a fix into law.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.