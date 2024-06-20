WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Who built house music? Test your knowledge with the Throughline quiz.

By Nic Neves,
Anya SteinbergAlyson Hurt
Published June 20, 2024 at 11:13 AM EDT
DJ Frankie Knuckles plays at the Def Mix 20th Anniversary Weekender at Turnmills nightclub on May 6, 2007 in London, England.
Claire Greenway/Getty Images
/
Getty Images Europe
DJ Frankie Knuckles plays at the Def Mix 20th Anniversary Weekender at Turnmills nightclub on May 6, 2007 in London, England.

Since the 2010s, electronic dance music (EDM) has become one of the largest and most popular sectors of the music industry, with festivals and record sales netting billions of dollars each year. EDM might make you think of raves, long nights, and ecstasy. But its roots go farther and deeper – back to a genre born out of a need for Black, queer community and refuge: house music.

It’s time for church. What do you think you know about house music? Take the Throughline quiz to find out.

