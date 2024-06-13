WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Memorializing loved ones through AI

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Kathryn FinkCourtney Dorning
Published June 13, 2024 at 4:10 PM EDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Michael Bommer, a man dying of colon cancer who created an AI avatar of himself for his wife, Anett, to interact with after he dies.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.