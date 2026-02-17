The NAACP and Visionaires Inc. discuss potential east Gainesville school closures

Representatives from the Alachua County NAACP and the Visionaires Inc., an association focused on empowering its community in Gainesville, held a meeting on Monday to discuss the possible closure of several east Gainesville schools.

The meeting was held at Dayspring Missionary Baptist Church, and nearly every seat was filled.

While the Alachua County School Board has already hosted events on the topic, attendees at this meeting were particularly concerned with the current underutilization of schools in east Gainesville, and the potential loss of history if these schools shut their doors for good.

Harrison Leveton/WUFT News Every seat in the Dayspring Missionary Baptist Church was filled Monday evening for a meeting on the proposed rezoning of schools in the district. Area residents wrote their concerns on notecards to be presented at the end of the meeting.

Those attending expressed unanimous concern that the current proposals would disproportionately affect east Gainesville. They said they believe the community needs to be more involved in the decision-making process, calling for the upcoming March 12 final decision be delayed.

“The people that live here, they’re very disheartened about it,” said Evelyn Foxx, president of the NAACP’s Alachua County branch, “They’re not satisfied with the maps that are being proposed.”

Foxx said one of the goals for the meeting is to present what the school board is proposing, hear what the community wants, and take their ideas to the school board. Foxx said those present were vocal about how unsatisfied they are with the current plans.

While the Alachua County School Board made it clear that none of the current proposals are set in stone , Foxx and other speakers felt that the plans they have laid out would make their community feel even more underserved.

Gainesville mayor, Harvey Ward, was another of the main speakers. He shared his concerns about the situation, having similar sentiments as Foxx and others.

Harrison Leveton/WUFT News Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward shared his concerns regarding the school rezoning proposals and spoke on what local government is doing for the east Gainesville community at a meeting at Dayspring Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.

“I need this to work. I need whatever we do to work for children in Alachua County, for you all,” Ward said.

Ward went on to say that he wants to find solutions, not criticize. He emphasized the importance of urban planning, with the location and design of schools being a focal point, mentioning Duval Elementary and Stephen Foster Elementary as examples.

He said he believes that removing these schools, and the others on the list from eastside neighborhoods, could halt both public and private investment and harm the revitalization of said neighborhoods.

Ward also said that the state of Florida has made it more difficult for the school board to invest in these schools in the first place. Despite this, Ward made it clear that the local government has done plenty of work without the state, and they plan to continue with this trend.

“Alachua County and the city of Gainesville have committed well over $100 million ….in east Gainesville.” Ward exclaimed.

Harrison Leveton/WUFT News The Alachua County NAACP and Visionaires Inc. hosted a community meeting at Dayspring Missionary Baptist Church on Monday to discuss the possible closure of several east Gainesville schools.

Ward went on to say that in addition to that $100 million, a $2 million initiative is also underway to help homeowners and business owners in east Gainesville.

“We have invested in this community and committed to those capital investments because we believe that is what we’re supposed to do,” Ward stated. “We’ve put the money in motion, and let me tell you, private developers have seen that and have started to pay attention to that.”

Ward, Foxx, and others said they have a deep concern for the closing of these schools and the preservation of east Gainesville’s history.

They said they feel that the closing of these schools, which again is not happening for certain, would be a huge loss for the entire community, not just the east side.

East Gainesville schools, with their rich history, have the ability to serve the east Gainesville community in a way westside schools cannot. Closing their doors to consolidate would do more to hurt the community rather than help, meeting organizers said.