Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published June 6, 2024 at 4:36 AM EDT

Israeli troops have launched a new offensive in central Gaza. A neighbor at the center of the Justice Alito flag controversy speaks out. The EU holds its election for parliament this weekend.

