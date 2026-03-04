"Melissa" retired from hurricane naming list after devastating strike

The World Meteorological Organization has announced that "Melissa" has been retired from its rotating Atlantic storm name lists because of the deaths and destruction the powerful cyclone caused across the Caribbean in October 2025.

At its peak, Hurricane Melissa was a Category 5 cyclone on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with maximum sustained winds of around 190 mph, as it traversed through the Caribbean Sea.

The hurricane became the strongest on record to make landfall in Jamaica and tied for having the greatest maximum sustained wind speed in the Atlantic basin.

Strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record (by wind speed).

According to the WMO, Melissa was responsible for more than 90 deaths across Jamaica, Haiti and other island nations, as storm surge and flooding contributed to the disaster.

“The risks associated with tropical cyclones are both real and increasing. It only takes one landfalling tropical cyclone to roll back years of development. And this was unfortunately the case with Hurricane Melissa,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. “Recovery will be long and hard. Despite the force of Melissa, loss of life was in the dozens rather than the thousands."

Aside from Melissa, it was the quietest season in more than a decade with no hurricane landfalls along the U.S. coastline.

NOAA 2025 hurricane season tracks.

The Hurricane Committee, which represents weather agencies across North America, Central America and the Caribbean selected “Molly” as the replacement name, which will first appear on the list when it is reused in 2031.

Cyclone names are assigned from six lists of 21 names, alternating between male and female identities, and maintained by the WMO.

“Every forecast and warning is a lifeline for real people, and a constant reminder that our work is not just about science, but about saving lives. The strong relationship between the RSMC Miami and the affected members during Melissa demonstrated the partnerships built within the Committee, and our shared commitment to reducing the human and economic impacts of storms such as Melissa throughout the region,” Michael Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center, said in a statement.

“I” named storms retired most often

Since the practice of naming hurricanes began in the 1950s, at least 13 storms whose names started with the letter “I” have been retired from the Atlantic basin's naming lists due to their damage and loss of life.

This group includes destructive cyclones such as Hurricane Ian (2022), Hurricane Ida (2021) and Hurricane Irma (2017).

Because “I” is the ninth letter of the alphabet, it is assigned to the season's ninth named storm.

Climatologically, that means the I-named storm typical forms around mid-September, which coincides with the historical peak of hurricane activity in the Atlantic basin.

During the heart of the hurricane season, sea surface temperatures are generally at their warmest levels, providing ample fuel for rapid intensification.

Mid-September also tends to feature favorable atmospheric conditions, including lower wind shear across the basin.

Many “I” systems are known as Cabo Verde cyclones - systems that form near the islands off of Africa and then track westward across the Atlantic basin.

Retired names of Atlantic basin tropical cyclones.

Looking ahead to the 2026 hurricane season

It is still too early to determine how active the 2026 tropical cyclone season will be, but the status of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation can provide valuable clues as to how active a season it will be.

An average season across the Atlantic, Gulf and Caribbean produces 14 named storms, with seven typically that strengthen into hurricanes and three that reach major hurricane status, with sustained winds of at least 115 mph.

With the potential formation of an El Niño during the remaining months of the year, hostile conditions could develop across the Atlantic basin, including increased wind shear.

Stronger upper-level winds can disrupt developing cyclones, making it more difficult for tropical systems to organize and intensify.

According to NOAA historical data, the first named storm usually forms around June 20 during a typical hurricane season.

Less active seasons may take longer to produce their first system, while more active years can see named storms develop well before mid-June.

The first outlooks for 2026 season are expected to be released by experts at Colorado State University in April, followed by NOAA’s official forecast in May, which may offer indications of the activity that lies ahead.