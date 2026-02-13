Florida's burn bans are in effect, drought update

The drought continues to worsen across Florida. Now, 100% of the state is experiencing some form of drought. Compared to the previous week, the worst category that has almost doubled is the extreme category, which is level four out of five.

Last week’s data, which ended on February 3, showed about 24% of the state under an extreme drought. This week, with data closing on February 10, extreme drought conditions cover 43% of the state. Another category that has expanded is the severe category, level three out of five. This week, a severe drought covers more than 85% of the state. For comparison, during the week of February 3, nearly 79% of the state was under severe drought.

Florida's drought as of February 10

We’re still in the height of the dry season. Although a system is moving through Florida this week with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, precipitation is likely to be more numerous over the Panhandle and Central Florida. South Florida will likely see rain between Sunday night and Monday morning, with most of it tapering off.

Florida's drought as of February 3

Regardless, this is not rain that will put a big dent in the drought. In fact, the long-term outlook continues to indicate below-average rainfall over the next three months, on top of the dry season.

Residents across Florida are already experiencing the effects of this dry season, with 3 months remaining for most.

First, we have water shortages across much of South Florida. Residents are advised to limit their water consumption. Many cities have imposed restrictions on when and how long to water the lawn, as well as other steps you can take to reduce water consumption and conserve water. None of these is mandatory at this time, but this could change in a few days or weeks if the best Biscaynes aquifer continues to decline.

Another impact we’re currently seeing across the entire state is wild wildfires.

According to the Florida Forest Service, more than 20 active wildfires are reported across the state, in addition to more than 60 fires still burning but contained across Florida. The latest data show that the 20 wildfires are mostly concentrated in west Central Florida, extending into North Florida and the Panhandle. South Florida is dealing with two active fires: one in southern Miami-Dade County and the other in Hendry County.

Aside from wildfire safety tips that residents are urged to follow, counties across Florida have enacted burn bans to prevent fires. In Duval, Orange, and Pinellas Counties, yard debris burning is always prohibited. But across much of North Florida, Central West Florida, through Southwest Florida, and the Treasure Coast, and all around Lake Okeechobee, fires are strictly prohibited. Specifics of the burn ban depend on the county’s specific emergency order. Please check with your county.

A burn ban means that outdoor burning is temporarily restricted or prohibited because conditions make fires more likely to start or spread. Although we are expecting rain that will briefly add moisture to the air as the cold front moves through, we expect the burn bans to remain in effect as dry air filters in, and we are likely to see briefly strong winds. Additionally, these rains will not fully alleviate the drought.

