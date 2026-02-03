Florida HVAC technicians warn about the cold’s strain on heaters

Twin brothers Alex and Andrew Schwartz are 20 years into their careers as HVAC technicians and have spent the last three years as co-owners of Eagle AC, their own HVAC business based in Gainesville.

As Floridians battle record-low temperatures this time of year, the brothers are working to keep people and their homes warm. Many Floridians are turning their heaters on for the first time in a while, which can be a recipe for electrical fires when left running for long periods of time.

“It can be as simple as faulty wiring with heaters,” Alex Schwartz said.

The cold weather may tempt people to do maintenance on their own heating units, too, according to Andrew Schwartz.

“A lot of times we’ll see people look up quick fixes for their heating units,” he said. “It usually doesn’t turn out good.”

To best address any issues with a heating unit, Alex Schwartz said it’s best to contact a licensed professional.

“We have all the tools we need for the job,” he said, “and to do it responsibly.”

