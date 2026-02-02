Florida's Severe Weather Week Is Here, Are You Ready?

Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week is here, and there are several things you need to know to stay safe. A new topic is featured daily about some of the hazards that Floridians face each year, from afternoon thunderstorms to hurricanes and what to do during a tornado warning.

Monday: Lightning Safety

The week begins with a focus on lightning — one of Florida’s deadliest weather hazards.

Florida consistently ranks number one in the nation for lightning fatalities, with an average of about seven deaths each year. During the summer months, lightning strikes across the Sunshine State can exceed 1,000 bolts in just 15 minutes.

Monday starts Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week, reminding us all that weather disasters can happen all year long - not just during hurricane season. Follow along throughout the week to help increase your knowledge of potential weather hazards. https://t.co/ZBcyexDGV4 @FLSERT pic.twitter.com/9pvIj2ca4u — Broward County Government (@BrowardCounty) February 1, 2026

The Miami–Fort Lauderdale area records the highest number of lightning strikes per square mile of any city in Florida. And it’s important to remember that lightning doesn’t have to be nearby to be dangerous — it can strike up to 12 miles away from a storm.

According to the National Weather Service, lightning strikes the U.S. about 25 million times a year.

The safety rule is simple:

When thunder roars, go indoors.

Tuesday: Marine Hazards & Rip Currents

Tuesday highlights dangers at the beach — especially rip currents, which are the deadliest weather-related hazard in Florida.

While hurricanes, tornadoes, and severe storms often get the most attention, rip currents claim more lives in Florida than hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, and lightning combined.

Florida’s beaches attract millions of visitors every year, but even when skies are sunny, the ocean can hide powerful and dangerous currents. Knowing how to spot rip currents and how to escape them can save lives.

Wednesday: Thunderstorms & Tornadoes

Florida experiences more thunderstorms than any other state in the country.

On average, Florida sees more than 70 thunderstorm days each year, with parts of the Gulf Coast experiencing 80 to even 100 days annually.

Thunderstorms can vary in size and strength — some contain just one storm cell, while others form clusters that last for hours. Some storms move quickly, while others can remain nearly stationary and produce heavy rain, hail, strong winds, or tornadoes.

To help families prepare, the National Weather Service will conduct a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, February 5th.

A practice tornado warning will be transmitted on NOAA Weather Radio at 10 a.m. This drill is designed to help you review your emergency plan and make sure you know where to go if a real tornado warning is issued.

Thursday: Hurricanes & Flooding

Thursday focuses on hurricanes and flooding — two of the most destructive threats facing Florida.

No other state averages more hurricane landfalls than Florida. Nearly 40 percent of all U.S. hurricanes make landfall in the Sunshine State.

Florida’s location — surrounded by warm waters in the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean Sea — makes it especially vulnerable to tropical systems. Its flat terrain also increases the risk for flooding.

Some hurricanes can produce tornadoes in their outer bands, and storm surge can push floodwaters up to 100 miles inland from the coast.

Friday: Extreme Heat & Wildfires

The week wraps up with a look at temperature extremes and wildfires.

While Florida is known as the Sunshine State, it could just as easily be called the “Hot State.” Each summer, millions of visitors arrive expecting warm weather — but many underestimate just how dangerous the heat can be.

High humidity combined with hot temperatures makes it feel even hotter because moisture in the air prevents the body from cooling through sweat.

Current Florida wildfire map. Fires all over the state, vast majority contained and probably have become prescribed burns. A new large blaze in Hardee County that is mostly contained. Severe drought zones have expanded. Worst situation since 2011 but Rainy Season getting closer pic.twitter.com/Z4WAWn0at9 — ThisThatOther2 (@ThisThatOther2) April 28, 2025

Did you know?

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Florida was 109 degrees on June 29, 1931, in Monticello.

And in 2010, a heat index of 124 degrees was recorded at Apalachicola Airport.

Florida Storms will continue sharing important information about the most critical weather hazards affecting the state throughout the week.

Be sure to check back for more safety tips, preparedness guidance, and updates as Severe Weather Awareness Week continues.

