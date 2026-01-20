The science behind the Polar Vortex; could Florida be impacted?

The "polar vortex" talk becomes really popular each year. It usually doesn't surface until winter. Still, this season, the eastern U.S. is getting a shot of frigid air as this infamous polar vortex dips south, opening Nature's refrigerator door and allowing temperatures to dive into the low 30s across the Panhandle and into the 50s in South Florida. The wind will make the temperatures feel even colder on Veterans' Day morning.

The polar vortex is a large and very cold area of low pressure that surrounds the poles. It always exists, but it becomes stronger and more defined during the winter months. The stratosphere, where this vortex exists, lies above the troposphere, where our day-to-day weather occurs.

Polar vortex explained.

These low-pressure systems are located over the poles — here, the North Pole — and keep the coldest air confined. But at times, the central polar vortex weakens, allowing other polar vortices or low-pressure systems to form. Sometimes break off completely, like an upper-level low, and there are times that smaller ondulations bulge out of the central polar vortex.

When a polar vortex breaks or weakens, the land below it is inundated with frigid air, and sometimes this can last for several days; often, these cold temperatures break records. These storms can bring heavy snow before the coldest air breaks through, along with windy conditions. Winter precipitation could disrupt roads, and temperatures and winds can cause problems for airports and energy grids, as well as pose many health risks, including deaths.

Next week's temperature outlook

Forecast: Florida

Get ready for a temperature rollercoaster between this weekend and early next week. Frigid air will plunge south as the polar vortex weakens, bringing cold temperatures for the time of year and, so far, the coldest of the season.

Highs on Sunday across the entire state of Florida will be in the 80s, with South Florida staying near 90. But this will be the last day with toasty temperatures, as the cold air rushes in on Monday. Highs will struggle to reach the 60s across the Panhandle and North Florida. While the cold air takes over the northern half of Florida, by Monday afternoon and evening, temperatures will quickly drop into the 20s, making Veterans' Day a frigid one across the entire state. Tuesday morning will be in the upper 50s across South Florida, in the 40s but feeling like the 30s across Central Florida, and in the mid-20s across the Panhandle and North Florida due to the winds.

We will bring you a detailed forecast for the temperature plunge later this week as we fine-tune the details.

