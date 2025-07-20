A tropical wave in the middle of the Atlantic

A quick update on what’s going on in the tropics: everything is quiet closer to the U.S. We're monitoring a tropical wave located approximately 1,000 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

This tropical wave is currently very disorganized, but conditions are expected to become more favorable for gradual development over the next few days. The system moves west-northwest at about 10 mph. Although this system has the potential to become better organized in the short term by mid-week, it will enter an area with unfavorable conditions for continued development as the wind shear intensifies over the Caribbean.

This system does not pose a threat to the U.S. this week, as it is likely to dissipate or remain very disorganized as it travels over the Caribbean. Nevertheless, we have several days to continue monitoring this system, and it remains a considerable distance away. On average, a tropical wave located between Africa and the Lesser Antilles would still have at least eight days until it approaches the U.S.

The peak of hurricane season is early September. Please stay informed.

Let this be a reminder that it's a good time to review your hurricane plans, as the busiest weeks are still ahead. Ensure you review your insurance policies and make any necessary changes accordingly. These changes may take up to 30 days to become active.