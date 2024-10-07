Alachua County declares local state of emergency due to Hurricane Milton

The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners issued an order Sunday afternoon to declare a local state of emergency in Alachua County in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

This is the second time within 12 days that the county has declared a local state of emergency.

“The storm is predicted to develop into a major hurricane prior to landfall and associated weather could result in severe rain and flooding,” the order said.

Alachua is one of 51 counties under a state of emergency after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order Sunday evening.

Hurricane Milton is forecast to become a major hurricane when it reaches the west coast of the Florida peninsula on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Weather Hurricane Milton live updates Get the latest information about the storm before and after it makes landfall.

Milton is located in the Gulf of Mexico moving east toward Florida with sustained winds of 85 mph.

Although the system still does not have a specific route and intensity, the agency said there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds for portions of the peninsula’s west coast beginning early Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall will start Monday and intensify Tuesday through Wednesday night with amounts of five to 10 inches.

Milton is the second hurricane to hit Florida in less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene made landfall as a major hurricane Category 4 on Sept. 26.

Residents can sign up for real-time updates by texting ALACHUA to 888-777.

People can also visit the Alachua County Ready website to learn more about information on states of emergency.

The Alachua County Emergency Management account announced a tarp distribution starting tomorrow at Alachua County’s Agriculture and Equestrian Center at 23100 West Newberry Rd from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies last.

