Nearby counties offer emergency information to prepare for Hurricane Helene

Taranjot Hari doesn’t know how to feel during her first hurricane.

Back home in Calgary, Canada, the 21-year-old Unviersity of Florida doctoral student was used to blizzards and intense snow, not flash flood warnings and heavy rain. As Hurricane Helene draws closer to Gainesville, she doesn’t know to whom to listen.

“Am I overreacting?” Hari asked.

She began preparing the necessities: medicine, a first aid kit, nonperishables and water. Hari has relied on emails UF’s International Student Center has sent. Alachua County residents can also learn safety protocols and emergency procedures using resources the county provides in a state of emergency.

Alachua County

Alachua County announced a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon due to the threat of Hurricane Helene. Shortly after, the Alachua County Crisis Center opened the 311 phone line. County residents can dial 311 for a one-stop shop on all things related to the hurricane.

Crisis center staff and volunteers operate the line, and they are trained to help residents in high-stress situations and keep the community informed. The line is available 24/7 and offers emotional support, information on storm necessities, shelter locations, sandbag distribution and storm updates.

Kelly Pace, 30, is one of the crisis center staff members providing information to residents. She is usually the 988 and crisis line program supervisor but now helps answer 311 calls.

Since the line opened, Pace said the center has received around 150 calls mainly asking for general storm updates, shelter locations and information on closures.

“We’re always extremely honored to be able to support the community in a really unique way,” Pace said. Phone operators must provide a space for helping people through their emotions but also be able to provide all necessary information to keep people safe and informed.

Information about the storm and safety protocols comes from the Alachua County emergency management team, according to Pace. Therefore, operators are able to answer most questions. If that’s not the case, they will refer the caller to where they can find the answer to their questions or find the information for them.

The crisis center works closely with Alachua County Emergency Manager Jen Grice to activate the emergency operation center and keep phone lines like 311 active. The information the phone operators use also comes from the Alachua County emergency management team.

The number of days 311 will remain open for calls depends on the severity of the storm and the amount of support Alachua residents will need after the hurricane's impact.

During Hurricane Debby earlier in August, the 311 line remained open from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5. “We typically like to stay on and provide resources and space for people to process after the storm has already passed,” she said.

Mark Sexton, the communications director for Alachua County, wants to emphasize that 311 is a non-emergency line. If residents are experiencing an emergency, they should dial 911.

“We keep responding as much as possible,” Sexton said. 311 can be used to report fallen powerlines and trees, and loss of power and water. The operators are trained to refer callers to which utility providers will help them as soon as possible.

The line will still operate when Hurricane Helene impacts Alachua County.

Sexton also wants Alachua residents to be aware of more storm resources to stay informed on county updates and press releases. Residents can text the word “Alachua” to 888777; they will be signed up for text alerts related to the storm.

He also recommends that people rely on the Alachua County Emergency Management Facebook page, where storm updates and safety guides are published in English and Spanish. Alachua County also posts updates on X and Instagram.

The Alachua Ready website also acts as a hub for different Alachua County Emergency Management news. It also links to tools recommended in a disaster kit such as one gallon of water per person for at least three days, food, a radio, a flashlight and extra batteries. There is also a link where residents can report any property damage.

The website also provides a list of shelter locations.

“Many times when storms are passing through, by the time they reach us, they've been downgraded to tropical storms or less,” Sexton said. “However, we never get complacent about that. We always prepare as though a Category 3 hurricane is going to us.”

Pasta and Mac and Cheese aisles are depleted as residents are recommended to purchase nonperishable foods. (Delia Rose Sauer/WUFT News)

Marion County

Marion County is also expected to be affected by Hurricane Helene — mostly on Thursday — and the county has already taken measures to keep its residents prepared and informed.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of emergency management of the storm for the county.

Marion County has a citizens’ information line that residents can call at 352-369-7500. It’s a non-emergency line currently open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If the storm becomes worse than expected, then the sheriff’s office may open the line for longer.

The number is only activated during hurricanes and other natural disasters. It will remain open during the storm.

Zach Moore, a public information officer for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, said the line is not a meteorology hotline. It’s dedicated to inquiries regarding storm preparedness or storm clean-ups, he said.

The phone operators are made up of employees on the emergency management activation team. Each operator has access to every press release the county has published regarding the storm.

The information line collaborates with first responders, government agencies and private partners like hospitals and electricity companies to help manage any instances where residents may need further assistance.

“It runs as a well-oiled machine, as long as there’s no severe kinks in the system,” Moore said.

Moore also recommended other resources Marion County residents can rely on for more information. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page is where all press releases are posted first.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office website also provides in-depth resources and information on how to better prepare for the storm. The Hurricane Preparedness page details when it is necessary to evacuate, what to do when a hurricane watch is issued, a list of emergency materials, how to protect, how to adjust to power outages and more.

The website also links a thorough emergency supply list the county recommends.

Emergency shelter for Marion County is located at 3733 SW 80th Ave in Ocala. Further details on the emergency shelter are available here.

Levy County

Levy County is at high risk during Hurricane Helene.

The Levy County Emergency Management Facebook page has provided swift updates on areas at risk of life-threatening storm surges, evacuation mandates, shelter locations and closures.

According to the Facebook page, the county has an active citizen information line at 352-486-5155 or 352-486-5576.

The Levy County Emergency Management office phone number is 352-486-5213. Calls are available during its office hours between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The after-hours number is 352-486-5111.

The emergency management website also provides live updates on the storm. There is also a page dedicated to shelter locations. Three primary shelter locations are still open, one of them being pet-friendly.

Levy County provides information on its evacuation zones here.

Dixie County

Like other counties, the Dixie County Fire Rescue Facebook page is the best way for residents to get access to quick, reliable updates.

According to a press release posted on Facebook, Dixie County called for a mandatory evacuation notice for coastal communities, mobile homes, recreational vehicles and low-lying areas.

Shelter locations include 17924 SE Highway 19, Cross City, Fla. The special needs shelter is located at 930 S Main St., Bell. Fla. The pet-friendly shelter is located at 351 Ishie Ave. in Bronson. A list of shelter rules and tips is available here.

The county also has a non-emergency general information line at 352-498-1464. The line is available 24/7 and is meant for general inquiries and concerns about the hurricane, shelter, evacuation and any other questions residents may have.

The emergency management website also provides a page on how to offer emotional support to seniors and children during a natural disaster.

Citrus County

To prepare for Helene, Citrus County also opened its non-emergency citizen information line at 352-249-2775. The line will be available for calls Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The county also provides an “All-Hazards Disaster Planning Guide” which instructs residents on how to navigate natural disasters, especially hurricanes.

It is also recommended residents sign up for AlertCitrus to receive phone, text or email alerts on severe weather conditions or nearby dangers during the storm. Residents can register here.