Possible Ongoing Coastal Flooding Next Few Days, King Tides, High Rip Current Risk Too

It’s been a tough summer for many coastal parts of Florida's coastline due to a series of tropical systems, trapped tides and now the “King” tides are adding to enhance the rough beach conditions. The king tide is the highest predicted high tide of the year at a coastal location. King tides happen twice a year: spring and fall.

We are entering king tide season which the time of the year when our highest tides occur. Minor coastal flooding is possible around the morning and evening high tides. Tides are expected from September 16 - 22. Stay informed: https://t.co/AeuA9AHzGW. #OurCounty #KingTides pic.twitter.com/ga0CaNhRHu — Miami-Dade County EM (@MiamiDadeEM) September 16, 2024

But high astronomical tides will continue to produce above normal water levels around the times of high tide for much of this week. The National Weather Service warns that this may cause minor inundation of low lying areas near inlets, along the Intracoastal Waterway, and adjacent canals.

Several counties in Northeast Florida are under a coastal flood warning for minor to moderate flooding at the beaches, along the St. Johns River and the Intracoastal waterways over the next several days. The coastal flood warnings include Coastal Nassau, Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Glynn, and Coastal Camden. The NWS says flooded lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures are expected.

The rest of the eastern Florida coastline and part of southwest Florida are under a Coastal Flood Advisory. Flooding will be the worst during high tides with water levels around 2 feet above normally dry ground. Tidal levels will decrease along the Atlantic Coast as onshore winds decrease through the week but will become elevated once again this weekend as astronomical tides peak and breezy onshore winds return with the autumnal equinox.

Look up this evening for a super view! 🌕



Not only is tonight’s full Moon a supermoon, it’s also the Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the closest full Moon to the fall equinox. 🍂 pic.twitter.com/9oIMc4GDQH — NASA Goddard (@NASAGoddard) September 17, 2024

Tonight also marks the beginning of the Harvest Moon and the tides will also be on the rise. The Harvest Moon is associated with the Autumnal equinox which is September 22nd. But it also means dangerous surf and swimming conditions as well. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. When near the water, stay near a lifeguard. If you’re caught in a rip current, don’t swim against it. Float, then swim parallel to the shore, or call for help if needed.

To check on the tides times in your area, click this link to avoid heading to coastal areas during high tides, when the risk for flooding will be at the greatest.

Check tides and current conditions here:

