Record rains prompted a state of emergency in parts of NE Florida, flood threat continues

Torrential rains over the last 2 weeks, but in particular the last 48 hours, prompted city officials to issue a state of emergency in Fernandina Beach after downpours caused significant flooding that impacted homes and businesses. City officials said the record rainfall “overwhelmed” the stormwater system.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville says this month has been one of the wettest starts to the month on record for Jacksonville. Almost 6 inches of rain fell in the last 24 hours at the Fernandina Beach Airport. The core of heaviest rainfall was from Camden County southward into NE Duval County with Eastern Nassau receiving widespread 4-6 inch totals.

1 of 2 — NE Rain Totals.png 2 of 2 — North FL Rain Total.png

All of northeast Florida remains under a Flood Watch tonight. The NWS cautions that any additional rain could prompt additional flood watches or warnings.

Some spots in downtown Jacksonville got 10-15 inches of rain, while other spots have had almost 10 inches in just a matter of days. Some of this is thanks to a stalled front that remains over our area, but Francine pumped significant tropical air over the region which also created a steady stream of rain and storms.

City of Fernandina Beach providing free sand and sandbags in Central Park at the corner of Beech & 11th for anyone experiencing flooding issues. More rain is expected tonight, we’ll have coverage on @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/pqBvW5mMh0 — Rich Donnelly (@RichFCN) September 13, 2024

There is also a coastal Flood watch until Sunday morning over all of coastal northeast Florida. Unfortunately, the wet pattern will remain through midweek as the frontal boundary continues to linger over our area. But drier air is expected to move in by Wednesday of next week.

Duval and Nassau counties are at greatest risk for any additional flooding this afternoon and tomorrow. There is an elevated risk for flooding in low lying communities along the St. Johns River basin as well. Dangerous rip currents are possible along all of Northeast Florida through tomorrow.

Flagler County Rain totals: 09/14/24-09/13/24

6.42” / Bunnell / Flagler EOC

9.93” / Flagler Beach / Skywarn

9.20” / South East Flagler Beach / Skywarn

9.37” / Marineland Acres / Skywarn

6.98” / Northwest West Palm Coast / Skywarn / “B” section

7.88” / West Central Palm Coast / Skywarn / R section

7.14” / Sea Colony / Skywarn

7.99” / East Palm Coast / Skywarn

6.18” / East Palm Coast / Skywarn

7.01” / Southwest Palm Coast / Skywarn

Fernandina Beach officials had crews working on an infrastructure plan to help alleviate some of the issues earlier this week. But were not equipped to handle the record rains this week. Residents can click here to report flooding or visit onenassau.com.

