RTS implements new ID system to combat rider fraud

The City of Gainesville and Regional Transit System (RTS) are introducing new measures to prevent rider fraud in the fare-free program. Starting March 1, eligible riders—those 65 and older or 18 and younger—will need to present an ID card to board the bus.

The fare-free program, launched in 2021, has logged over 1.6 million trips and costs the city $230,000 annually. Concerns about fraud and budget constraints prompted the new policy.

RTS passengers can apply for a virtual or physical ID card through the RTS website or at the administrative headquarters. The city hopes this change will promote more efficient use of resources while continuing to support public transportation access.