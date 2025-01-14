Gainesville receives $11.65 million grant to build electric vehicle charging stations

The City of Gainesville is planning to build 47 electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city.

The city received a $11.65 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The stations will be dual port, allowing for as many as 94 vehicles to be charged at a time. The ports will be on city properties including Gainesville City Hall, Depot Park, Butler Plaza Transfer Station and Eastside Community Center.

“As EVs move onto the secondary market, we are already seeing increased demand for them, and this helps make certain usage can be citywide,” said Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward. “There are going to be even more of them on the road than there are now, and that infrastructure for them is necessary. This is a very big deal.”

Stations will be added across the city, including in East Gainesville to reach the underserved, low and moderate income communities.

The city expects to start installing stations in late 2027.