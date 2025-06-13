The Point, June 13, 2025: Putnam County fights to keep Rodman Reservoir

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Lawmakers last year passed a budget that included $500,000 for the University of Florida Water Institute to do an assessment of restoring the river or retaining the dam, which also is known as the Kirkpatrick Dam. (WUFT News file photo)

• News Service of Florida: Putnam County fights to keep Rodman Reservoir amid state budget talks. "Environmentalists have tried for decades to restore the river, but officials and businesspeople in areas such as Putnam County have contended that the reservoir, known for its fishing, is an economic engine."

• WUFT News: Gainesville gun awareness group opens new office, searches for funding. "The new office spaces located at 401 NW Sixth St. mark a major milestone in Gainesville’s efforts to foster programs aimed at preventing gun violence. IMPACT GNV is the third gun violence prevention program to launch in the city since 2018, WUFT reported last year."

• WUFT News: Putnam County launches $300 million school revamp, adds two new elementary schools. "In Putnam County, schools are being built and upgraded. This is part of a $300 million bond referendum. Two new elementary schools will be added by next school year."

• Florida Storms: May delivers highest heat in decades for much of north Florida along with state-wide drought improvement. "In Gainesville, heat was also higher than normal for May. There were 15 days in May where the Gainesville’s high temperature was higher than 93 degrees."

• Gainesville Sun ($): City of Gainesville gives final approval for special election; GRUA readies second lawsuit. "Mayor Harvey Ward said before the vote that the GRU Authority board had already planned to file a second injunction on June 11 in an attempt to keep the special election from happening, even though the commission had yet to finalize plans for the referendum."

• Mainstreet Daily News: ‘No Kings Day’ protests slated for Gainesville, High Springs. "The first rally, led by 50501 movement protesters, will run from 9 a.m. to noon at Cora Roberson Park (600 SW 6th St.) in Gainesville."

• WCJB: Gainesville pastor steps down after over 40 years of community service. "Griner has been preaching at various North Central Florida churches since 1984. 'I was a young man then, in my 20s, I’m almost 70 now, so after 41 years, God just spoke to me and said ‘it’s time to rest,’ which I will do and spend time with my wife and my family,' said Griner."

• The Alligator: UF students scramble as leases end while classes continue. "The first week of August has earned a nickname among students: 'homeless week.' Most off-campus apartment leases end July 31, while classes and exams continue through Aug. 8."

A former worker who leaked information about plans by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to build golf courses and hotels in Florida state parks has filed a whistleblower lawsuit. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

• Associated Press: Worker who leaked plans to build golf courses in Florida parks files whistleblower suit. "James Gaddis alleges that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection retaliated against him for sharing details of the proposals, which caused bipartisan outrage and sparked protests. Ultimately the plans were scuttled."

• Central Florida Public Media: Pulse massacre survivors and victims’ families begin first and last visit to site. "The families have this opportunity to visit the former LGBTQ+ nightclub for the first time before it's demolished and the city builds a permanent memorial."

• Jacksonville Today: Jacksonville’s $130 million investment in UF’s graduate campus advances. "Council members’ preliminary 15-0 vote Thursday on Ordinance 2025-0396 moves the city toward providing UF with more that 25 acres in the historic Downtown neighborhood and a second $50 million cash investment to build the campus."

• WUSF-Tampa: Here's how Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill Act' could impact Medicaid for Floridians. "Supporters say the measure will root out waste, fraud, and abuse. Opponents say the effects could be devastating for Floridians. The Your Florida team looks into what to expect if the bill becomes law."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida AG rolls out new anti-doxxing program for ICE agents. "Uthmeier and Keefe also said Florida would get its own state-level ICE liaison and warned Floridians against violent protests ahead of No Kings protests planned for this weekend."

• NPR: In Miami, deportations are raising concerns among Cuban-Americans. "Before last year's election, more than two-thirds of Cuban-Americans in Miami-Dade County told pollsters they supported Trump. But the Trump administration's recent actions on immigration are drawing criticism from Cuban-Americans and other Hispanics."

• WUSF-Tampa: A flamingo was blown from Mexico to Florida during Idalia. He found his way back home. "After Peaches' tracker failed in 2023, he was found raising a family on the Yucatan Peninsula. Researchers said this might be evidence the birds migrate between Florida and Mexico."



• National: House votes to claw back $1.1 billion from public media

• Law: Appeals court blocks earlier ruling, allows Trump to command California Guard for now

• World: Israel attacks Iran's nuclear and missile sites, prompting retaliation from Tehran

• World: What led the Boeing 787 Dreamliner to crash in India with 242 people aboard?

• National: Democratic Sen. Padilla forcibly removed from DHS press conference in Los Angeles

• Climate: A popular climate website will be hobbled, after Trump administration eliminates entire staff

• Politics: Almost all of the Fulbright board resigns, citing Trump administration interference

• Law: Unanimous Supreme Court makes it easier to sue schools in disability cases

