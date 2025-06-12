Putnam County launches $300 million school revamp, adds two new elementary schools

In Putnam County, schools are being built and upgraded. This is part of a $300 million bond referendum.

Two new elementary schools will be added by next school year.

They’ll be called Palatka Intermediate School and Palatka Primary.

Rick Surrency, the county schools superintendent, said he hopes the projects will help move the district forward.

“This is an exciting time for our school district. We feel that our students deserve the very best in facilities. And it truly is an investment in our future,” he said.

According to Surrency, they’re also refurbishing:



Middleton Burney Elementary

Crescent City Junior-Senior High

Melrose Elementary

Those schools should also be ready for the 2026–2027 school year.

Surrency also says they plan to rebuild two more high schools in the district.